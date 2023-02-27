© 2021 KOSU
Music

Oklahoma Music Minutes for February 27 - March 3: Music you should hear this week

KOSU | By Matthew Viriyapah
Published February 27, 2023 at 5:00 AM CST
Poppa Foster and the Grits

The Oklahoma Music Minute features musicians and bands from across the state, in hopes you'll discover your next favorite musician.

Monday, February 27

Breaking Sad is from Binger and Cordell. Find more of their music at linktr.ee/breakingsadok.

Tuesday, February 28

Ragland is from Tahlequah. Find more of their music at linktr.ee/thebandragland.

Wednesday, March 1

Endless Forms is from Tulsa. Find more of their music at endlessformsmusic.com.

Thursday, March 2

It's Throwback Thursday on the Oklahoma Music Minute. Blues shouter Jimmy Rushing performed as a soloist, and as a member of Count Basie's band and Duke Ellington's band. Dave Brubeck ranked Rushing at the top of the blues singers, calling him "the daddy of them all." Jimmy Rushing was from Oklahoma City. Find out more about him here.

Friday, March 3

Poppa Foster and the Grits is from Tulsa. Find more of their music at poppafosterandthegrits.com.

The Oklahoma Music Minute airs weekdays on KOSU at 6:19 a.m., 8:19 a.m., 11:31 a.m., 1:20 p.m., 3:18 p.m., and 5:18 p.m.

Music Oklahoma Music MinuteThe Spy
Matthew Viriyapah
Matthew Viriyapah is KOSU's production assistant and host of the music podcast Songwriters & Tour Riders.
