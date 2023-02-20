Oklahoma Music Minutes for February 20-24: Music you should hear this week

The Oklahoma Music Minute features musicians and bands from across the state, in hopes you'll discover your next favorite musician.

Monday, February 20

The Flycatchers are from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at songwhip.com/theflycatchers.

Tuesday, February 21

PawPaw Rod is from Norman. Find more of their music at instagram.com/pawpawrodney.

Wednesday, February 22

Keyland is from Tulsa. Find more of their music at instagram.com/keylandmusic.

Thursday, February 23

It's Throwback Thursday on the Oklahoma Music Minute. Country singer-songwriter Merle Kilgore wrote hit songs for Johnny Horton and Claude King, and co-wrote Johnny Cash's hit song "Ring of Fire." Merle Kilgore was born in Chickasha. Find out more about him here.

Friday, February 24

Bartees Strange is from Mustang. Find more of their music at barteesstrange.bandcamp.com.

The Oklahoma Music Minute airs weekdays on KOSU at 6:19 a.m., 8:19 a.m., 11:31 a.m., 1:20 p.m., 3:18 p.m., and 5:18 p.m.

