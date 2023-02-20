© 2021 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music

Oklahoma Music Minutes for February 20-24: Music you should hear this week

KOSU | By Matthew Viriyapah
Published February 20, 2023 at 7:31 AM CST
Bartees Strange

The Oklahoma Music Minute features musicians and bands from across the state, in hopes you'll discover your next favorite musician.

Monday, February 20

The Flycatchers are from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at songwhip.com/theflycatchers.

Tuesday, February 21

PawPaw Rod is from Norman. Find more of their music at instagram.com/pawpawrodney.

Wednesday, February 22

Keyland is from Tulsa. Find more of their music at instagram.com/keylandmusic.

Thursday, February 23

It's Throwback Thursday on the Oklahoma Music Minute. Country singer-songwriter Merle Kilgore wrote hit songs for Johnny Horton and Claude King, and co-wrote Johnny Cash's hit song "Ring of Fire." Merle Kilgore was born in Chickasha. Find out more about him here.

Friday, February 24

Bartees Strange is from Mustang. Find more of their music at barteesstrange.bandcamp.com.

The Oklahoma Music Minute airs weekdays on KOSU at 6:19 a.m., 8:19 a.m., 11:31 a.m., 1:20 p.m., 3:18 p.m., and 5:18 p.m.

Tags
Music Oklahoma Music MinuteThe Spy
Matthew Viriyapah
Matthew Viriyapah is KOSU's production assistant and host of the music podcast Songwriters & Tour Riders.
See stories by Matthew Viriyapah
onair_sq.jpg
Hey! Did you enjoy this story? We can’t do it without you. We are member-supported, so your donation is critical to KOSU's news reporting and music programming. Help support the reporters, DJs and staff of the station you love.

Here's how:

Donate to KOSU
Related Content