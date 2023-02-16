© 2021 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music

Lizzo (feat. SZA), 'Special'

By Taylor Jennings-Brown
Published February 16, 2023 at 8:07 AM CST

It's so on brand for our musical fairy godmothers to sprinkle a little love over us with a self-affirming bop. SZA has jumped on a remix of the title track from Lizzo's Special; she wastes no time, effortlessly calling out her haters: "Woke up this morning to somebody judging me / No surprise they judging me / Don't know who I'm supposed to be." Lizzo follows with the dopamine burst: "In case nobody told you today / You're special." It's no surprise these two artists who never shy from sharing the range of their full selves through their music — from their insecurities to their bad b**** energy — would team up for this self-love anthem.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Music #NowPlaying from NPR Music
Taylor Jennings-Brown
Taylor Jennings-Brown is a 2021-2022 Kroc Fellow. She is a thoughtful writer from Durham, North Carolina and is a spring 2021 graduate from the University of South Carolina, where she received her bachelor's degree in mass communications and anthropology.
onair_sq.jpg
Hey! Did you enjoy this story? We can’t do it without you. We are member-supported, so your donation is critical to KOSU's news reporting and music programming. Help support the reporters, DJs and staff of the station you love.

Here's how:

Donate to KOSU
Related Content