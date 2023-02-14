© 2021 KOSU
Babyface Ray (feat. 42 Dugg), 'Ron Artest'

By Hassan Burke
Published February 14, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST

Shortly after December's MOB, Babyface Ray is back with a fire track that pays homage to Ron Artest, the retired basketball player also known as Metta World Peace. "Live in the flesh, Ron Artest," he raps in his distinct flow over a melodic and catchy beat. "Counted me out, come back I'm a champ."

Babyface has a similar bravado to the song's namesake: He channels aggression like the 2004 Pacers-Pistons brawl, but he also displays the same passion as Artest during the 2010 championship win with Kobe Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers. It's clear that Babyface admires Artest's determination and resilience, especially as it relates to his own career: Babyface Ray wants his team to win.

Hassan Burke
