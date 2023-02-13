Oklahoma Music Minutes for February 13-17: Music you should hear this week

The Oklahoma Music Minute features musicians and bands from across the state, in hopes you'll discover your next favorite musician.

Monday, February 13

Kyle Reid is from Norman. Find more of their music at kylereidmusic.com.

Tuesday, February 14

Swim Fan is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at linktr.ee/swimfanband.

Wednesday, February 8

Bad Athlete is from Norman. Find more of their music at badathlete.bandcamp.com.

Thursday, February 16

It's Throwback Thursday on the Oklahoma Music Minute. Jean Shepard was a member of the Grand Ole Opry and her country songs about women wronged set the stage for future country stars Loretta Lynn and Wanda Jackson. Jean Shepard was from Pauls Valley. Find out more about her and her music here.

Friday, February 17

Doubles is from Tulsa. Find more of their music at instagram.com/doubles.doubles.

The Oklahoma Music Minute airs weekdays on KOSU at 6:19 a.m., 8:19 a.m., 11:31 a.m., 1:20 p.m., 3:18 p.m., and 5:18 p.m.