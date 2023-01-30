Oklahoma Music Minutes for January 30 - February 3: Music you should hear this week

The Oklahoma Music Minute features musicians and bands from across the state, in hopes you'll discover your next favorite musician.

Monday, January 30

Jasper Wilderness is from Tulsa. Find more of their music at linktr.ee/Jasperwilderness.

Tuesday, January 31

John Fullbright is from Bearden and Tulsa. Find more of their music at johnfullbrightmusic.com.

Wednesday, February 1

Plain Speak is from Norman. Find more of their music at linktr.ee/plainspeak.

Thursday, February 2

It's Throwback Thursday on the Oklahoma Music Minute. Debbie Campbell was a longtime Tulsan. Her music career spanned from the 1960s to the 2000s, through the genres of pop, blues, garage rock and contemporary Christian, as a solo artist, with the rock and roll group The Kandy Kanes and with country rock band Buckwheat. Find out more about her here.

Friday, February 3

Jason Scott and the High Heat is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at jsandthehighheat.com.

The Oklahoma Music Minute airs weekdays on KOSU at 6:19 a.m., 8:19 a.m., 11:31 a.m., 1:20 p.m., 3:18 p.m., and 5:18 p.m.