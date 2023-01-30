© 2021 KOSU
Oklahoma Music Minutes for January 30 - February 27: Music you should hear this week

KOSU | By Matthew Viriyapah
Published January 30, 2023 at 5:00 AM CST
Jasper Wilderness.JPG
Jasper Wilderness

The Oklahoma Music Minute features musicians and bands from across the state, in hopes you'll discover your next favorite musician.

Monday, January 30

Jasper Wilderness is from Tulsa. Find more of their music at linktr.ee/Jasperwilderness.

Tuesday, January 31

John Fullbright is from Bearden and Tulsa. Find more of their music at johnfullbrightmusic.com.

Wednesday, February 1

Plain Speak is from Norman. Find more of their music at linktr.ee/plainspeak.

Thursday, February 2

It's Throwback Thursday on the Oklahoma Music Minute. Debbie Campbell's music career spanned from the 1960s to the 2000s, and through the genres of pop, blues, garage rock and contemporary Christian. Here she is with country rock band Buckwheat and their 1974 song "Put Out the Light." Debbie Campbell was a longtime Tulsan. Find out more about them here.

Friday, February 3

Jason Scott and the High Heat is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at jsandthehighheat.com.

The Oklahoma Music Minute airs weekdays on KOSU at 6:19 a.m., 8:19 a.m., 11:31 a.m., 1:20 p.m., 3:18 p.m., and 5:18 p.m.

Matthew Viriyapah
Matthew Viriyapah is KOSU's production assistant and host of the music podcast Songwriters & Tour Riders.
