Oklahoma Music Minutes for January 16-20: Music you should hear this week

The Oklahoma Music Minute features musicians and bands from across the state, in hopes you'll discover your next favorite musician.

Monday, January 16

Tyrone Turner Jr. is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at instagram.com/tyrone_turnerjr.

Tuesday, January 17

Thunder Jackson is from Piedmont. Find more of their music at thunderjackson.com.

Wednesday, January 18

Ragland is from Tahlequah. Find more of their music at thebandragland.com.

Thursday, January 19

It's Throwback Thursday on the Oklahoma Music Minute. Teegarden & Van Winkle (Tulsa) were an electronic organ and drum duo who occasionally worked with Bob Seger and had one of their songs covered by The Temptations. Find out more about them here.

Friday, January 20

Kevin Morby was raised in Oklahoma City and Tulsa. Find more of their music at kevinmorby.com.

The Oklahoma Music Minute airs weekdays on KOSU at 6:19 a.m., 8:19 a.m., 11:31 a.m., 1:20 p.m., 3:18 p.m., and 5:18 p.m.