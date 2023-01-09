© 2021 KOSU
Oklahoma Music Minutes for January 9-13: Music you should hear this week

KOSU | By Matthew Viriyapah
Published January 9, 2023 at 5:00 AM CST
unwedsailor_web.jpg
Provided
/
Johnathan Ford of Unwed Sailor

The Oklahoma Music Minute features musicians and bands from across the state, in hopes you'll discover your next favorite musician.

Monday, January 9

Emily Adams is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at instagram.com/emadamsmusic.

Tuesday, January 10

Burl is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at linktr.ee/buurrl.

Wednesday, January 11

Unwed Sailor is from Tulsa. Find more of their music at unwedsailor.net.

Thursday, January 12

Blues and jazz singer Effie Smith sang with the Lionel Hampton and Benny Carter orchestras, and appeared on Armed Forces Radio Service broadcasts during World War II. Effie Smith was from McAlester. Find out more about her here.

Friday, January 13

Raabers is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at linktr.ee/raabers.

The Oklahoma Music Minute airs weekdays on KOSU at 6:19 a.m., 8:19 a.m., 11:31 a.m., 1:20 p.m., 3:18 p.m., and 5:18 p.m.

Matthew Viriyapah
Matthew Viriyapah is KOSU's production assistant and host of the music podcast Songwriters & Tour Riders.
