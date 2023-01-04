Ryan LaCroix's favorite Oklahoma albums of 2022

Ryan LaCroix, host of The Oklahoma Rock Show, shares his favorite Oklahoma albums of 2022.

15. Kaitlin Butts - What Else Can She Do

LISTEN: Blood, Bored If I Don't, It Won't Always Be This Way

14. Cliffdiver - Exercise Your Demons

LISTEN: IKEA Strikes Back, Who Let The Hawgz Out?, New Vegas Bomb

13. Keathley - Burning Bras EP

LISTEN: Xombie, Lucy, Silhouettes

12. Money - Money

LISTEN: Down4ever, Budd Dwyer, Slower Hell

11. Chelsea Days - Chelsea Days

LISTEN: Just My Luck, As I Go, Dealer's Hand

10. Young Weather - Broken Ladder

LISTEN: Frontera Sin Fin, Angel Gabriel Funk, Papermaps

9. Bartees Strange - Farm to Table

LISTEN: Cosigns, Wretched, Hold the Line

8. Lex - NOW EP

LISTEN: Rosey, FOMO, Selfless

7. John Calvin Abney - Tourist

LISTEN: Call Me Achilles, Watch Me Go (Back In Time), Holy Golden West

6. Companion - Second Day of Spring

LISTEN: 23rd Street, Forfeit, Second Day of Spring

5. Chat Pile - God's Country

LISTEN: Why, Tropical Beaches, Inc., Slaughterhouse

4. Jason Scott & the High Heat - Castle Rock

LISTEN: Quittin' Time, Suffering Eyes, Ft Worth

3. Husbands - Full-On Monet

Husbands has nearly a decade of surf rock goodness under their belts, first as a cross-country bedroom project and now as a full band. Anchored by its two songwriters and founding members Danny Davis and Wil Norton, Husbands is rooted in layered sounds, lush harmonies and catchy hooks. Continuing on that strong foundation is the driving, dream pop gem Full-On Monet. It's a record that dabbles in nostalgia, particularly on "Liked to Party" and "Garth," and often feels like a tug of war between restlessness and tranquility. Its fractured lyrics aren't always easy to interpret, but that's not the point. Full-On Monet is ultimately a good time record, so take it all in and embrace the vibes.

LISTEN: Must Be a Cop, Liked to Party, Wishbone

2. The Flycatchers - Letters EP

Letters has a remarkable touch to it. The Flycatchers' singer Chris Jones weaves together tales of lost love, insecurity and concern for others into the five inspired tunes that comprise this EP. It's a record of healing, and an example of budding confidence in Jones' work. Early releases from The Flycatchers were ones to take notice of, but more rooted in an Americana vein. That changed with 2021's flowers & weeds EP, a more atmospheric and emotional collection of songs. Letters builds upon that change, and the recordings are amplified by a backing crew of local all-stars, notably the fine guitar work of Isaac Stalling and wondrous backing vocals of Ken Pomeroy.

LISTEN: Marigold, Rhythm, Voices

1. ᎠᏅᏛᏁᎵᏍᎩ (Anvdvnelisgi) compilation

For its sheer impossibility alone, we should all be praising how ᎠᏅᏛᏁᎵᏍᎩ (Anvdvnelisgi)'s creators pulled off this Cherokee language compilation. To gather together more than a dozen Cherokee musicians with songs as far ranging in genres as pop, metal, folk and reggae is quite a task in itself. But to then translate songs previously recorded in English to the Cherokee language — some were also created from scratch in Cherokee — and teach some of the musicians how to correctly pronounce and sing those words is just mind-blowing. All that could be for naught if the music was average, but the songs are consistently great. Kalyn Fay's "Judadatla Tsisqwa" and Ken Pomeroy's "Galvladi" are great reworks of their previous releases. Travis Fite's reggae styling of "Squasesdedi" and Austin Markham's pop jam "Osdawidigalisda" are major standouts too. Then, Agalisiga's "Gatlohiha" and IIA's "Anvdvnelisgi" are great introductions to young Oklahoma talent. The compilation is a creative and modern approach to language revitalization. The Cherokee language has seen a decline in First Language speakers over the years, with an estimated 2,000 First Language speakers in existence. The hope is that by creating this album, and through Cherokee Nation's language programs, more folks will become interested in, and learn, the Cherokee language. The end result is the most welcome and surprising listen of 2022.

LISTEN: Judadatla Tsisqwa, Hatsewa, Gatlohiha

