Music

Oklahoma Music Minutes for January 2-6: Music you should hear this week

KOSU | By Ryan LaCroix
Published January 2, 2023 at 4:00 AM CST
brotherboy2.jpg
Jacey Sikes
/
Brotherboy

In this first full week of 2023, the Oklahoma Music Minute hopes for a brighter year for everyone.

Monday, January 2

PawPaw Rod is from Norman. Find more of their music at pawpawrod.bandcamp.com.

Tuesday, January 3

Brotherboy is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at wearebrotherboy.com.

Wednesday, January 4

Big Weather is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at instagram.com/bigweatherokc.

Thursday, January 5

It's Throwback Thursday on the Oklahoma Music Minute. Rockabilly and country singer Marvin Rainwater (Muskogee) had a half dozen hits in the late 1950s and appeared on "The Ed Sullivan Show" and "American Bandstand." Find out more about him here.

Friday, January 6

MORE&MORE is from Tulsa. Find more of their music at moreandmore.onuniverse.com.

The Oklahoma Music Minute airs weekdays on KOSU at 6:19 a.m., 8:19 a.m., 11:31 a.m., 1:20 p.m., 3:18 p.m., and 5:18 p.m.

Ryan LaCroix
Ryan LaCroix is the Director of Content and Audience Development for KOSU.
