Oklahoma Music Minutes for January 2-6: Music you should hear this week
In this first full week of 2023, the Oklahoma Music Minute hopes for a brighter year for everyone.
Monday, January 2
PawPaw Rod is from Norman. Find more of their music at pawpawrod.bandcamp.com.
Tuesday, January 3
Brotherboy is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at wearebrotherboy.com.
Wednesday, January 4
Big Weather is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at instagram.com/bigweatherokc.
Thursday, January 5
It's Throwback Thursday on the Oklahoma Music Minute. Rockabilly and country singer Marvin Rainwater (Muskogee) had a half dozen hits in the late 1950s and appeared on "The Ed Sullivan Show" and "American Bandstand." Find out more about him here.
Friday, January 6
MORE&MORE is from Tulsa. Find more of their music at moreandmore.onuniverse.com.
The Oklahoma Music Minute airs weekdays on KOSU at 6:19 a.m., 8:19 a.m., 11:31 a.m., 1:20 p.m., 3:18 p.m., and 5:18 p.m.