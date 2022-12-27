Ryan LaCroix's top 22 songs of 2022
Here are my favorite 22 songs released in 2022. I dug them and think you will too.
22. Ginger Root - "Loneliness"
21. Miranda Lambert - "Country Money"
20. De Lux - "What's Life"
19. Hot Chip - "Down"
18. Pool Kids - "I Hope You're Right"
17. The Linda Lindas - "Talking to Myself"
16. Cola - "Water Table"
15. Fontaines D.C. - "Roman Holiday"
14. Plains - "Problem With It"
13. The Beths - "When You Know You Know"
12. Spoon "Lucifer on the Sofa"
11. Lucius - "Next to Normal"
10. Big Thief - "Simulation Swarm"
9. Father John Misty - "Goodbye Mr. Blue"
8. Santigold - "High Priestess"
7. Harry Styles - "As It Was"
6. Band of Horses - "In Need of Repair"
5. Lucy Dacus - "Kissing Lessons"
4. Wet Leg - "Ur Mum"
3. Momma - "Rockstar"
2. Yumi Zouma - "In The Eyes of Our Love"
1. Soccer Mommy - "Shotgun"