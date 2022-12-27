Ryan LaCroix's top 22 songs of 2022

Here are my favorite 22 songs released in 2022. I dug them and think you will too.

22. Ginger Root - "Loneliness"

21. Miranda Lambert - "Country Money"

20. De Lux - "What's Life"

19. Hot Chip - "Down"

18. Pool Kids - "I Hope You're Right"

17. The Linda Lindas - "Talking to Myself"

16. Cola - "Water Table"

15. Fontaines D.C. - "Roman Holiday"

14. Plains - "Problem With It"

13. The Beths - "When You Know You Know"

12. Spoon "Lucifer on the Sofa"

11. Lucius - "Next to Normal"

10. Big Thief - "Simulation Swarm"

9. Father John Misty - "Goodbye Mr. Blue"

8. Santigold - "High Priestess"

7. Harry Styles - "As It Was"

6. Band of Horses - "In Need of Repair"

5. Lucy Dacus - "Kissing Lessons"

4. Wet Leg - "Ur Mum"

3. Momma - "Rockstar"

2. Yumi Zouma - "In The Eyes of Our Love"