Music

Ladies Choice host Jess shares her favorite jams of 2022

KOSU | By Jess
Published December 22, 2022 at 10:35 AM CST
Renaissance finds Beyoncé explicitly naming and claiming Blackness and racial identity in the context of the club music revival.
Carlijn Jacobs
/
Via Parkwood Entertainment
Beyoncé

Jess, host of Ladies Choice, shares her favorite songs and remixes of 2022.

What a fun year it was to really return to a dance floor — be that a club, a festival field, a dancehall, the corner of a bar, or a house party. Every week, LADIES CHOICE drops an upbeat dance mix and while my goal is to always offer a wide variety of songs and remixes, inevitably a few become favorites and represent, to me, the best of the best. Many of these songs are part of excellent albums, so if you like what you hear - dive deeper.

Happy dancing!

10. Jamila Woods - "Boundaries" (DRAMA Remix)

9. Bonobo - "ATK" Defender

8. Bad Bunny - "Titi Me Pregunto" (DLMT Remix)

7. Jungle - "Problemz" Good Times/Problemz

6. Sofi Tukker - "Larry Bird" (feat. Tuck's Dad) Wet Tennis

5. ODESZA - "The Last Goodbye" (feat. Bettye LaVette) The Last Goodbye

4. Braxe + Falcon - "Creative Source" (A-Trak Remix)

3. Jamie xx - "LET'S DO IT AGAIN"

2. HAAi, Jon Hopkins - "Baby, We're Ascending" / Baby, We're Ascending

1. Beyoncé - "BREAK MY SOUL" (Honey Dijon Remix) / RENAISSANCE

Listen to Ladies Choice every week, as Friday night turns into Saturday morning.

Music Best of 2022 music listsBeyoncéJamie xxBad BunnyJamila Woods
Jess
Fond of passing out glow sticks while deejaying, Jess created Ladies Choice as a weekly dance ready, good times mix that also serves as a slice of upbeat escapism from modern day adulting. She has zero musical talent but a love for finding, curating and showcasing eclectic sounds.
See stories by Jess
