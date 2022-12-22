Ladies Choice host Jess shares her favorite jams of 2022

Jess, host of Ladies Choice, shares her favorite songs and remixes of 2022.

What a fun year it was to really return to a dance floor — be that a club, a festival field, a dancehall, the corner of a bar, or a house party. Every week, LADIES CHOICE drops an upbeat dance mix and while my goal is to always offer a wide variety of songs and remixes, inevitably a few become favorites and represent, to me, the best of the best. Many of these songs are part of excellent albums, so if you like what you hear - dive deeper.

Happy dancing!

10. Jamila Woods - "Boundaries" (DRAMA Remix)

9. Bonobo - "ATK" Defender

8. Bad Bunny - "Titi Me Pregunto" (DLMT Remix)

7. Jungle - "Problemz" Good Times/Problemz

6. Sofi Tukker - "Larry Bird" (feat. Tuck's Dad) Wet Tennis

5. ODESZA - "The Last Goodbye" (feat. Bettye LaVette) The Last Goodbye

4. Braxe + Falcon - "Creative Source" (A-Trak Remix)

3. Jamie xx - "LET'S DO IT AGAIN"

2. HAAi, Jon Hopkins - "Baby, We're Ascending" / Baby, We're Ascending

1. Beyoncé - "BREAK MY SOUL" (Honey Dijon Remix) / RENAISSANCE

Listen to Ladies Choice every week, as Friday night turns into Saturday morning.