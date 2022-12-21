© 2021 KOSU
Watch YEИDRY live at NPR Music's 15th anniversary concert

By Anamaria Artemisa Sayre
Published December 21, 2022 at 9:01 AM CST

Using a carefully curated mix of soulful verses, bouncy beats and elaborately executed hair flips, Italian-Dominican singer YEИDRY got everyone in the crowd on their feet and swishing their hips at night two of the NPR Music 15th anniversary show.

SET LIST:

  • "Nena"  

  • "Se Acabó"  

  • "La Bendicion"

  • "KI-KI" 

  • "Barrio"

  • "YOU"

  • "El Diablo"

    • MUSICIANS:

  • YEИDRY

  • Ryan Hassan 

  • Danny Flores 

  • Michael Hamilton 

  • Callum Lamond 

  • Sadia Sattar

    • CREDITS:

    Producer: Lia Camille Crockett; Live Video Director: Mito Habe-Evans; Videographers: Tsering Bista, Joshua Bryant, Kara Frame, Nickolai Hammar, Nick Michael, Maia Stern; Video Production Assistants: Sofia Seidel, Christina Shaman; Editor: Alicia Zheng; Graphics: Alicia Zheng; Associate Producer: Elle Mannion; Events Team: Gianna Capadona, Devon Williams; Senior Streaming Engineer: Bruce Grant; Streaming Engineers: Erin Gannon, Allen Walden; Mastering Engineer: Josh Rogosin; Audio Assistant: Neil Tevault; Front of House at 9:30 Club: Shawn "Gus" Vitale; Sr. Director of Events & Experiential: Jessica Goldstein; Stage Manager: Peggy Dahlquist; Rights Clearance Consultant: Jackie Sussman; Emcee/DJ: Bobby "DJ Cuzzin B" Carter; Deputy Director, NPR Music: Otis Hart; Executive Producers: Anya Grundmann, Keith Jenkins; Special Thanks to: 9:30 Club, WAMU

    Anamaria Artemisa Sayre
    Anamaria Artemisa Sayre is co-host of Alt.Latino, NPR's pioneering radio show and podcast celebrating Latin music and culture since 2010.
