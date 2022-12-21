NPR Music 2022 Staff Picks: Jerusalem Truth

Every song on this list served as a conduit to the angst, euphoria, confusion, joy and chaos of the lives I lived this year. If you let Spotify tell it, I am an "adventurer," constantly on the lookout for new artists, but more than that, I am drawn to creators that pour themselves earnestly into their music, committing wholeheartedly to feeling. This list is unranked but definitely curated to take you through the journey that was 2022. More than anything, this list feels like catharsis. Enjoy the ride.

Top 10 Songs of 2022

• Beyoncé, "AMERICA HAS A PROBLEM"

• Obongjayar, "Message in a Hammer"

• Megan Thee Stallion, "Plan B"

• Lizzo, "The Sign"

• Doechii, "Crazy"

• GloRilla & Hitkidd, "F.N.F. (Let's Go)"

• Jamila Woods, "Boundaries"

• Gystere feat. esperanza spalding, "Sacred Grounds"

• PJ Morton feat. Stevie Wonder & Nas, "Be Like Water"

• Hiatus Kaiyote, "Get Sun (Georgia Anne Muldrow Remix)"

