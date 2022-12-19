Oklahoma Music Minutes for December 19-23: Music you should hear this week

The Oklahoma Music Minute features musicians and bands from across the state, in hopes you'll discover your next favorite musician. As we all scramble to find the perfect gifts for our loved ones, let the Oklahoma Music Minute provide the soundtrack to your holiday season and get you in a festive mood.

Monday, December 19

Beau Jennings & The Tigers are from Norman. Find more of their music at beaujennings.com.

Tuesday, December 20

The Imaginaries are from Norman and Verden. Find more of their music at imaginariesband.com.

Wednesday, December 21

Chase Kerby is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at instagram.com/chasekerby/.

Thursday, December 22

Samantha Crain is from Norman. Find more of their music at samanthacrain.com.

Friday, December 23

The Workweek was from Norman. Find more of their music at facebook.com/theworkweek.

The Oklahoma Music Minute airs weekdays on KOSU at 6:19 a.m., 8:19 a.m., 11:31 a.m., 1:20 p.m., 3:18 p.m., and 5:18 p.m.