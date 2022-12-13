Tim Buchanan's favorite music selections heard in 2022

Tim Buchanan, host of Far From Home, shares his favorite music selections heard in 2022.

Alright, so like the listening public, and maybe some of you, I spend a little more time listening to old music than new. 2022 was a great year for new music, though, so I'm starting here with several of my favorites from this year.

It seems Melissa Carper really just can't miss. Willi Carlisle's LP is a breath of fresh air and has at least a couple of my favorite songs this year. The Tyler Childers' record has a hell of a groove throughout, paired with a certain relatable spirituality. Billy Strings' LP on this list feels so warm and sounds so good with the contributions of his father. The Nenni record feels fun, rooted and memorable. That VNE single is levelling. The Brandi Carlile followup twist take on last year's LP is stunning.

Beyond that, I included a few of the favorites from whenever that I returned to over and again this year. There were some new-to-me's and some familiars. Not that I keep a mental tally on my favorite Hag records or anything, but Serving 190 Proof shot up the imaginary charts with staying power this year. The Delia Bell & Bill Grant discography blew me away at every turn. That Redd Volkaert video is a real treat, could be a live record. I don't think there's a better named record than The Blues And The Abstract Truth.

Melissa Carper - Ramblin' Soul

Willi Carlisle - Peculiar, Missouri

Tyler Childers - Can I Take My Hounds To Heaven?

Billy Strings - Me / And / Dad

Emily Nenni - On The Ranch

Vincent Neil Emerson - "Son Of A Bitch"

Brandi Carlile - In The Canyon Haze

Teddy and the Rough Riders - Teddy and the Rough Riders

Thumbs Carllile - On His Own (1973)

Bill Caswell - Oklahoma Backroads (1980)

Merle Haggard - Serving 190 Proof (1979)

Grant Green - Green Street (1961)

Luke H. Reed - What's A Cowboy To Do (1987)

Wayne Kemp - "Haven't You Heard" (1971)

Hiroshi Yoshimura - Green (1986)

Chihei Hatakeyama - Void XXIV (2021)

The Cannonball Adderley Quintet - Country Preacher (1970)

Kay Adams - Alcohol And Tears (1967)

Redd Volkaert at The Floyd Country Store, Floyd, VA (2021)

Jimmy Martin - This World Is Not My Home (1963)

Oliver Nelson - The Blues And The Abstract Truth (1961)

Delia Bell & Bill Grant - well, all of it

