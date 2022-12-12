Oklahoma Rock Show's top 25 songs of 2022
Last week, we counted down the top 25 Oklahoma songs of 2022. In total, we played 679 new songs on Oklahoma Rock Show this year, so our final list, as always, was wildly competitive.
Check out our picks below.
25. Nate Ward - Built a Nation
24. Mad Honey - Odds
23. Nia Moné - In Line
22. The Ivy - Hurts Just Right
21. Layup - Back Up and Running
20. Kaitlin Butts - It Won’t Always Be This Way
19. Zach Bryan - Something in the Orange
18. Hotel Nights - Death of Love
17. John Fullbright - Social Skills
16. Chat Pile - Why
15. Cliffdiver - IKEA Strikes Back
14. Jason Scott & the High Heat - Quittin’ Time
13. John Calvin Abney - Call Me Achilles
12. Husbands + Jaguar Sun - First Time Caller
11. PawPaw Rod - Message (Better Days)
10. Keathley - Xombie
9. Derek Paul - When I’m With You
8. Bartees Strange - Cosigns
7. Grayson Hamm - Favorite Dress
6. Companion - 23rd Street
5. Cooper Hill + Jachin McDonald - Gas Money
4. Audio Book Club - Here’s My Number
3. Heartspace - Taylor
2. Chloe-Beth - Be Alright
1. The Flycatchers - Marigold
