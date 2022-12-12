© 2021 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music

Oklahoma Rock Show's top 25 songs of 2022

KOSU | By Ryan LaCroix
Published December 12, 2022 at 4:00 AM CST
theflycatchers2022.jpg
Ryan Magnani
/
The Flycatchers

Last week, we counted down the top 25 Oklahoma songs of 2022. In total, we played 679 new songs on Oklahoma Rock Show this year, so our final list, as always, was wildly competitive.

Check out our picks below.

25. Nate Ward - Built a Nation

24. Mad Honey - Odds

23. Nia Moné - In Line

22. The Ivy - Hurts Just Right

21. Layup - Back Up and Running

20. Kaitlin Butts - It Won’t Always Be This Way

19. Zach Bryan - Something in the Orange

18. Hotel Nights - Death of Love

17. John Fullbright - Social Skills

16. Chat Pile - Why

15. Cliffdiver - IKEA Strikes Back

14. Jason Scott & the High Heat - Quittin’ Time

13. John Calvin Abney - Call Me Achilles

12. Husbands + Jaguar Sun - First Time Caller

11. PawPaw Rod - Message (Better Days)

10. Keathley - Xombie

9. Derek Paul - When I’m With You

8. Bartees Strange - Cosigns

7. Grayson Hamm - Favorite Dress

6. Companion - 23rd Street

5. Cooper Hill + Jachin McDonald - Gas Money

4. Audio Book Club - Here’s My Number

3. Heartspace - Taylor

2. Chloe-Beth - Be Alright

1. The Flycatchers - Marigold

Listen to the Oklahoma Rock Show, every Friday night at 7 p.m. on The Spy on KOSU.

Tags
Music Best of 2022 music listsOklahoma musicCompanionBartees StrangeHusbandsJohn Calvin AbneyJason ScottJohn FullbrightKaitlin ButtsZach Bryan
Ryan LaCroix
Ryan LaCroix is the Director of Content and Audience Development for KOSU.
See stories by Ryan LaCroix
onair_sq.jpg
Hey! Did you enjoy this story? We can’t do it without you. We are member-supported, so your donation is critical to KOSU's news reporting and music programming. Help support the reporters, DJs and staff of the station you love.

Here's how:

Donate to KOSU
Related Content