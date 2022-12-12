Oklahoma Rock Show's top 25 songs of 2022

Last week, we counted down the top 25 Oklahoma songs of 2022. In total, we played 679 new songs on Oklahoma Rock Show this year, so our final list, as always, was wildly competitive.

Check out our picks below.

25. Nate Ward - Built a Nation

24. Mad Honey - Odds

23. Nia Moné - In Line

22. The Ivy - Hurts Just Right

21. Layup - Back Up and Running

20. Kaitlin Butts - It Won’t Always Be This Way

19. Zach Bryan - Something in the Orange

18. Hotel Nights - Death of Love

17. John Fullbright - Social Skills

16. Chat Pile - Why

15. Cliffdiver - IKEA Strikes Back

14. Jason Scott & the High Heat - Quittin’ Time

13. John Calvin Abney - Call Me Achilles

12. Husbands + Jaguar Sun - First Time Caller

11. PawPaw Rod - Message (Better Days)

10. Keathley - Xombie

9. Derek Paul - When I’m With You

8. Bartees Strange - Cosigns

7. Grayson Hamm - Favorite Dress

6. Companion - 23rd Street

5. Cooper Hill + Jachin McDonald - Gas Money

4. Audio Book Club - Here’s My Number

3. Heartspace - Taylor

2. Chloe-Beth - Be Alright

1. The Flycatchers - Marigold

Listen to the Oklahoma Rock Show, every Friday night at 7 p.m. on The Spy on KOSU.