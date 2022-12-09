© 2021 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music

Adrian Quesada (feat. Neal Francis), 'Starry Nights'

WNCW | By Joe Kendrick
Published December 9, 2022 at 8:51 AM CST

It has been a banner year for Adrian Quesada. Following his widely acclaimed album Boleros Psicodélicos, he released a second, all-instrumental collection in 2022, Jaguar Sound, which includes "Starry Nights" — a rhythmic meditation born of Quesada's nocturnal bike rides, gazing skyward. It is a song that continues Quesada's penchant for combining seemingly disparate elements and collaborating with artists from a wide span of genres.

With every passage, there is a tension and release; a feeling of being transported to other worlds while never leaving your seat; a sweet and sour, beginning with minor key organ followed by bright harp lines from Mary Lattimore. Single guitar notes echo like unseen owls in the darkness as the leisurely melody rolls forward, folding in percussion, layers of violin from Alexis Buffum, piano from Neal Francis and sweet, soulful guitar riffs from Quesada himself.

Copyright 2022 WNCW

Tags
Music #NowPlaying from NPR Music
Joe Kendrick
onair_sq.jpg
Hey! Did you enjoy this story? We can’t do it without you. We are member-supported, so your donation is critical to KOSU's news reporting and music programming. Help support the reporters, DJs and staff of the station you love.

Here's how:

Donate to KOSU
Related Content