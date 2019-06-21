© 2021 KOSU
14 Essential Summer Festivals And Concerts, As Chosen By NPR Music Stations

Published June 21, 2019 at 8:05 AM CDT
Tame Impala performs during Pitchfork at Union Park on July 20, 2018 in Chicago.
Michael Hickey
/
Getty Images
Tame Impala performs during Pitchfork at Union Park on July 20, 2018 in Chicago.

If you're looking for some of the best possible music-festival experiences this summer, look no further. Below you'll find a list of some of the festivals, concerts and other performances that our NPR member stations don't want you to miss. Whether it's pop, jazz, punk or the latest in Latin music, there's a live event to fit every taste, suitable for any summer road trip, day trip or weekend getaway. It's a great way to discover new music or experience some of your favorite headliners in person. —Maya Eaglin

June

BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival

Celebrate Brooklyn. <a href="https://www.bricartsmedia.org/events-performances/bric-celebrate-Brooklyn-festival">Click here </a>for tickets.
/ Celebrate Brooklyn
/
Celebrate Brooklyn
Celebrate Brooklyn. Click here for tickets.

Date: June 12

City: Brooklyn, New York

Station: WFUV

Lineup:

  • The National

  • Courtney Barnett

    • (additional New York concerts here)

    Tosco Music Party's FabFest

    FabFest. <a href="https://www.fabfestcharlotte.org/buy-tickets/">Click here </a>for tickets.
    / FabFest
    /
    FabFest
    FabFest. Click here for tickets.

    Date: June 15-16

    City: Charlotte, North Carolina

    Station: WFAE

    Lineup:

  • Peter Asher

  • The Cyrkle

  • Beatlesque

    • Clifford Brown Jazz Festival

    Clifford Brown Jazz Festival. Click here for <a href="http://cliffordbrownjazzfest.org/">more information.</a>
    / Clifford Brown Jazz Festival
    /
    Clifford Brown Jazz Festival
    Clifford Brown Jazz Festival. Click here for more information.

    Date: June 19-22

    City: Wilmington, Delaware

    Station: WRTI 90.1

    Lineup:

  • Branford Marsalis

  • Norman Brown

  • Lindsey Webster

  • Nestor Torres

    • Summerfest

    Summerfest. <a href="https://summerfest.com/">Click here for tickets. </a>
    / Summerfest
    /
    Summerfest
    Summerfest. Click here for tickets.

    Date: June 26-July 7

    City: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

    Station: 88NINE Radio

    Lineup:

  • Bon Iver

  • Jennifer Lopez

  • Jason Aldean

  • Billie Eilish

    • Rock The Garden Festival

    Rock The Garden Festival. <a href="https://rockthegardenfestival.com/">Click for tickets</a>
    / Walker Art Center and 89.3
    /
    Walker Art Center and 89.3
    Rock The Garden Festival. Click for tickets

    Date: June 29

    City: Minneapolis, Minnesota

    Station: 89.3 The Current

    Lineup:

  • The National

  • Courtney Barnett

  • X

  • Heart Bones

  • Bad Bad Hats

    • July

    Nuevofest. <a href="https://www.worldcafelive.com/event/1866500-nuevofest-2019-philadelphia/">Click here </a>for tickets.
    / Nuevofest
    /
    Nuevofest
    Nuevofest. Click here for tickets.

    Nuevofest

    Date: July 14

    City: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

    Station: WXPN

    Lineup:

  • The Beachers

  • Silvina Moreno

  • Stefa

    • Pitchfork Music Festival

    Pitchfork Music Festival. <a href="https://pitchforkmusicfestival.com/tickets/">Click here</a> for tickets.
    / Pitchfork Music Festival
    /
    Pitchfork Music Festival
    Pitchfork Music Festival. Click here for tickets.

    Date: July 19-21

    City: Chicago, Illinois

    Station: 88NINE

    Lineup:

  • HAIM

  • Mavis Staples

  • Pusha-T

  • Earl Sweatshirt

    • Montclair Jazz Festival

    Montclair Jazz Festival. <a href="https://www.montclairjazzfestival.org/">Click here</a> for tickets.
    / Montclair Jazz Festival
    /
    Montclair Jazz Festival
    Montclair Jazz Festival. Click here for tickets.

    Date: July 26-August 10

    City: Montclair, New Jersey

    Station: WBGO

    Lineup:

  • Bettye LaVette

  • Eddie Palmieri

  • Mark Whitfield

  • S. Epatha Merkerson

    • This concert will stream live through video webcast.

    Underground Music Showcase

    Underground Music Showcase. <a href="https://www.undergroundmusicshowcase.com/tickets">Click here for tickets. </a>
    / Underground Music Showcase
    /
    Underground Music Showcase
    Underground Music Showcase. Click here for tickets.

    Date: July 26-28

    City: Denver, Colorado

    Station: Open Air 102.3

    Lineup:

  • Honne

  • Black Mountain

  • Chicano Batman

  • Tuxedo

    • XPoNential Music Festival

    XPoNential Music Festival. <a href="http://xpnfest.org/passes/">Click here</a> for passes.
    / XPoNential Music Festival.
    /
    XPoNential Music Festival.
    XPoNential Music Festival. Click here for passes.

    Date: July 26-28

    City: Camden, New Jersey

    Station: WXPN

    Lineup:

  • Hozier

  • Japanese Breakfast

  • Elvis Costello & The Imposters

    • This concert will stream live through video webcast.

    August

    Lollapalooza

    Lollapalooza.<a href="https://www.lollapalooza.com/tickets/"> Click here </a>for tickets
    / Lollapalooza
    /
    Lollapalooza
    Lollapalooza. Click here for tickets

    Date: August 1-4

    City: Chicago, Illinois

    Station: 88Nine Radio

    Lineup:

  • The Strokes

  • The Chainsmokers

  • Childish Gambino

  • Ariana Grande

    • LOCKN' Music Festival

    LOCKN' Music Festival. <a href="http://www.locknfestival.com/tickets">Click here</a> for tickets.
    / LOCKN' Music Festival
    /
    LOCKN' Music Festival
    LOCKN' Music Festival. Click here for tickets.

    Date: August 22-25

    City: Arlington, Virginia

    Station: WNRN

    Lineup:

  • Joe Russo's Almost Dead

  • Trey Anastasio Band

  • Tedeschi Trucks Band

    • Los Dells

    Los Dells Festival. <a href="https://www.losdells.com/tickets">Click here for tickets. </a>
    / Los Dells
    /
    Los Dells
    Los Dells Festival. Click here for tickets.

    Date: August 31-September 1

    City: Mauston, Wisconsin

    Station: 88NINE Radio

    Lineup:

    Coming soon

    September

    Hopscotch Music Festival. <a href="https://hopscotchmusicfest.com/tickets/">Click here</a> for tickets.
    / Hopscotch Music Festival
    /
    Hopscotch Music Festival
    Hopscotch Music Festival. Click here for tickets.

    Hopscotch Music Festival

    Date: September 5-7

    City: Raleigh, North Carolina

    Station: WUNC

    Lineup:

  • Sleater-Kinney

  • James Blake

  • Jenny Lewis

  • CHVRCHES

  • Phantogram

    • This concert will stream live through video webcast.

    Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

    Music
    onair_sq.jpg
