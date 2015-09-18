© 2021 KOSU
Watkins Family Hour: Tiny Desk Concert

By Bob Boilen
Published September 18, 2015 at 9:02 AM CDT

The Watkins Family Hour began a dozen or so years ago as a way for a group of friends to get together and play old and new tunes. For Sean and Sara Watkins, it served as a monthly bit of magic: a musical variety show filled with extraordinary talent in the world of folk, bluegrass and beyond at L.A.'s famous Largo.

Now, the Watkins siblings — known for their work in Nickel Creek, among many other projects — have taken their fiddle, guitar and charm on a country-flavored yellow brick road, gathering friends (pianist Benmont Tench, drummer Don Heffington and bassist Sebastian Steinberg) and surprises along the way. For this tour and their Tiny Desk Concert, their biggest surprise is the addition of Fiona Apple as a guest vocalist who actually yowls along to songs like the traditional tune "In The Pines." It's a special moment at the Tiny Desk.

Watkins Family Hour is available now. (iTunes) (Amazon)

Set List

  • "Steal Your Heart Away"

  • "In The Pines"

  • "Hop High"

    • Credits

    Producers: Bob Boilen, Morgan Walker; Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin; Videographers: Morgan Walker, Ariel Zambelich; Assistant Producer: Rachel Horn; photo by Ariel Zambelich/NPR

