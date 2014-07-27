© 2021 KOSU
Jenny Lewis, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2014

By Stephen Thompson
Published July 27, 2014 at 1:26 PM CDT
Jenny Lewis performs at the 2014 Newport Folk Festival.
Adam Kissick for NPR
Jenny Lewis' voice has helped provide a soundtrack to the last 15 years, but it's not part of one specific sound: She's sung heartsick ballads and spiky rock (in Rilo Kiley), summery surf-pop (in Jenny and Johnny), winsome electro-pop (in The Postal Service), and folk-tinged music that touches on country and girl-group sounds (on her three fine solo records).

Recording under her own name, Lewis is about to release The Voyager, in which she expounds on issues of adulthood and the many anxieties it conjures: about aging, about commitment, about the search for fulfillment. She's one of the smartest songwriters in the business, with a keen eye for observational detail and the ability to project her own empathy onto the characters and emotions she embodies in her music.

Hear Jenny Lewis perform as part of the 2014 Newport Folk Festival, recorded live on Friday, July 25 in Newport, R.I.

Video Set List

  • "Head Underwater"

    • Audio Set List

  • "Just One Of The Guys"

  • "Silver Lining"

  • "Head Underwater"

  • "Slippery Slopes"

  • "The Moneymaker"

  • "The Next Messiah"

  • "A Man/Me/Then Jim"

  • "Aloha & The Three Johns"

  • "Rise Up With Fists!!"

  • "The New You"

  • "Love U Forever"

  • "Acid Tongue"

  • "She's Not Me"

    Stephen Thompson
    Stephen Thompson is a writer, editor and reviewer for NPR Music, where he speaks into any microphone that will have him and appears as a frequent panelist on All Songs Considered. Since 2010, Thompson has been a fixture on the NPR roundtable podcast Pop Culture Happy Hour, which he created and developed with NPR correspondent Linda Holmes. In 2008, he and Bob Boilen created the NPR Music video series Tiny Desk Concerts, in which musicians perform at Boilen's desk. (To be more specific, Thompson had the idea, which took seconds, while Boilen created the series, which took years. Thompson will insist upon equal billing until the day he dies.)
