Bombino, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2013

A young, Niger-born Tuareg guitarist inspired by the wizardry of Saharan rock bands like Tinariwen, Omar Moctar (a.k.a. Bombino) has helped make African music more relatable to U.S. fans, thanks to both his own instrumental gifts and to collaborators like The Black Keys' Dan Auerbach, who produced Bombino's new album, Nomad. Though Bombino sings in the Tuareg language of Tamashek, with lyrics that often specifically address the challenges of his exiled tribe, there's a hypnotic kick to his music that transcends barriers of language and geography.

That hypnotic feel especially comes out when Bombino takes to the stage with his full band. Hear Bombino perform songs from Nomad and his 2011 breakthrough Agadez as part of the 2013 Newport Folk Festival, recorded live on Sunday, July 28 in Newport, R.I.

Set List

"Amidinine"

"Her Tenere"

"Tar Hani (My Love)"

"Iyat Idounia Ayashen (Another Life)"

"Aman"

"Kammou Taliat (You, My Beloved)"

"Amidinine" (reprise)

