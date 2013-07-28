The Avett Brothers, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2013

Few bands blend showmanship and poignancy quite like The Avett Brothers: The band's songs reflect thoughtfully on life and death and love, while toggling between swoonily pretty roots-pop ballads and frenetic, barnstorming punk-bluegrass hybrids. Led by multi-talented North Carolina brothers Seth and Scott Avett, the group digs especially deep on last year's album The Carpenter, which explores mortality and hope in the aftermath of a cancer diagnosis for the young daughter of bassist Bob Crawford. But playfulness and warmth still win out; in The Avett Brothers' music, they always do.

Hear the band perform as part of the 2013 Newport Folk Festival, recorded live on Saturday, July 27 in Newport, R.I.

Set List

"Live And Die"

"Go To Sleep"

"Down With The Shine"

"Will You Return?"

"Laundry Room"

"Old Joe Clark"

"At The Beach"

"Head Full Of Doubt / Road Full Of Promise"

"Pretty Girl From Chile"

"Just A Closer Walk With Thee"

"Fireball Mail"

"Gimmeakiss"

"Talk On Indolence"

"Slight Figure Of Speech"

"Life"

"No Place To Fall" (Townes Van Zandt cover)

"Kick Drum Heart

"I And Love And You"

