M83 In Concert
Truth be told, we've been working for a long time to capture and share an M83 show on NPR Music. We tried twice in New York last fall, when the tour for the double album Hurry Up, We're Dreaming started, but it never quite worked out.
M83 came through Washington, D.C., back in May, for a night of two phenomenal shows at the 9:30 Club. We recorded the performances, and then Gonzalez took those multitrack recordings and had them mixed to his delight. Now, almost a year since the release of Hurry Up, We're Dreaming, it's great to have this music back in my life. The wash of sound, Gonzalez's newfound strength as a singer and some epic songwriting make this a grand concert and a perfect snapshot of a brilliant shining star.
