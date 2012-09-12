© 2021 KOSU
Music

M83 In Concert

By Bob Boilen
Published September 12, 2012 at 4:04 PM CDT
M83 performing live at the 9:30 Club in Washington, D.C. on May 12, 2012.
M83 performing live at the 9:30 Club in Washington, D.C. on May 12, 2012.
Mito Habe-Evans
2 of 11  — M83 performing live at the 9:30 Club in Washington, D.C. on May 12, 2012.
3 of 11  — M83 performing live at the 9:30 Club in Washington, D.C. on May 12, 2012.
4 of 11  — M83 performing live at the 9:30 Club in Washington, D.C. on May 12, 2012.
5 of 11  — M83 performing live at the 9:30 Club in Washington, D.C. on May 12, 2012.
6 of 11  — M83 performing live at the 9:30 Club in Washington, D.C. on May 12, 2012.
7 of 11  — M83 performing live at the 9:30 Club in Washington, D.C. on May 12, 2012.
8 of 11  — M83 performing live at the 9:30 Club in Washington, D.C. on May 12, 2012.
9 of 11  — M83 performing live at the 9:30 Club in Washington, D.C. on May 12, 2012.
10 of 11  — M83 performing live at the 9:30 Club in Washington, D.C. on May 12, 2012.
11 of 11  — M83 performing live at the 9:30 Club in Washington, D.C. on May 12, 2012.
Truth be told, we've been working for a long time to capture and share an M83 show on NPR Music. We tried twice in New York last fall, when the tour for the double album Hurry Up, We're Dreaming started, but it never quite worked out.

M83 came through Washington, D.C., back in May, for a night of two phenomenal shows at the 9:30 Club. We recorded the performances, and then Gonzalez took those multitrack recordings and had them mixed to his delight. Now, almost a year since the release of Hurry Up, We're Dreaming, it's great to have this music back in my life. The wash of sound, Gonzalez's newfound strength as a singer and some epic songwriting make this a grand concert and a perfect snapshot of a brilliant shining star.

Bob Boilen
In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
See stories by Bob Boilen
