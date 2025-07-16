Choctaw Nation constitutional amendment fails

Changes to Choctaw Nation’s constitution will not go into effect despite receiving overwhelming support from voters.

In order for them to be approved, they would have had to receive 51% of the total number of qualified votes in the last Chief’s election. Because of that, 11,122 votes in the affirmative would have been required. Each of the five amendments failed to meet that threshold , including one that had been criticized by Choctaw Freedmen.

Amendment Five would have removed the need to seek federal approval when making changes to the Choctaw Nation’s constitution. More than 90% of Choctaw voters who cast a ballot voted in the affirmative.

The tribe argued the move would “further strengthen the Nation’s ability to make, amend and be governed by its own laws.” The measure eliminates the need for the Choctaw Nation to seek approval from the Department of the Interior when making constitutional amendments.

The Descendants of Freedmen of the Five… Tribes Association (DF5CTA) had opposed the amendment and asked for federal intervention, claiming the measure could be used to further disinclude Choctaw Freedmen.

Currently, Choctaw Freedmen are limited in the sovereign rights they receive under the Choctaw Nation—including the right to vote—due to language in their constitution defining citizenship as ‘by blood.’ This includes individuals who are both Freedmen and of mixed tribal ancestry.

Under the 1866 treaty , Freedmen citizens are legally entitled to citizenship under their respective nations. Currently, the Cherokee Nation is the only tribe that grants full rights to the descendants of formerly enslaved people, also known as Freedmen.

Questions about how to enforce this compliance have arisen in the past, but concerns about encroaching on tribal sovereignty have blocked any legal initiatives from moving forward.

"I'm glad the amendment failed to pass, but at the same time, I can't help but say that if they allowed Freedmen to vote, maybe they would've had a better election turnout," said Donald Harrison, a Freedman who had advocated against the constitutional amendment.