Newspaper at Oklahoma's largest women’s prison awarded national recognition

The third edition of The Mabel Bassett Balance includes a story about what it’s like to be in prison as a teenager, an interview with the warden and a personal essay exploring what it means to be a woman.

The newspaper, launched just over a year ago and written by women incarcerated at the Mabel Bassett Correctional Center in McCloud, recently won a first-place award in the 2025 American Penal Press Contest, a prestigious national journalism competition for prison‑based publications.

The competition received 179 submissions from 21 prison publications across nine states. The Balance received a first-place award in the “Best Debut” category.

“We are not just a prison population,” the editors wrote in a letter at the beginning of the paper. “We are tutors, painters, cooks, plumbers, students, electricians, writers, data entry clerks, mothers, sisters, daughters, friends…”

“Just because we are temporarily behind razor wire does not mean we cannot change the world,” the letter continued.

Judges complimented the “positivity and strength of the journalists” and said the depth and breadth of stories “paint a vivid picture of the community.” The judges also appreciated that the paper advocates for reforms and includes an article in Spanish, alongside “the stalwarts of a local newspaper — obituaries and opinion.”

“This national recognition is a testament to the professionalism, hard work and talent of our inside journalists, as well as the impact they’re making in their communities, both inside and outside,” Melissa Antonucci, a volunteer advisor, said in a press release announcing the award. “They inspire me every day, and I’m proud to work alongside them.”

The Mabel Bassett Balance is the product of a partnership between nonprofit groups — Oklahoma-based Poetic Justice and the national Prison Journalism Project. The groups raised funding for the newspaper and another at Dr. Eddie Warrior Correctional Center, The Warrior Standard.