How 1 Oklahoma food bank is dealing with SNAP uncertainty

Stillwater’s food pantry, Our Daily Bread, is bracing for more demand amid SNAP uncertainty.

The pantry offers a shopping experience for people and families needing assistance in buying groceries.

Rachael Condley is the executive director of Our Daily Bread. She says the organization is seeing more people shopping for groceries as the shutdown is drawn out.

“Last month we saw 97 average households a session,” Condley said. “This month we saw 108 average household session, which doesn't sound like a big jump, but I mean, 108 households came through, checked in, waited in the waiting room, shopped for groceries.”

“I'd rather prepare for the busiest and not need it than not be prepared,” Condley said.

Condley compared prepping for the suspension to serving during the COVID-19 pandemic. Ideally, the organization can help as many people shop as possible. This includes reinforcing an existing procedure of pre-shopping for individuals who register in advance.

The Alternative Grocery Program is for residents who don’t have the time to wait in line to shop.

“If you look around at the door and you're like, man, I can't wait long enough to shop for my groceries,” Condley said. “You have the option to sign in and then pick up groceries that are pre-shopped for you at the warehouse. So we are through November, going to offer that service on Tuesdays and Thursdays, just in case we get so busy.”

A proposal from Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt to supply the state’s food banks with $1 million a week could bring some relief. But it will likely still leave a gap for the almost 700,000 people who use SNAP each month.

In Stillwater, Condley said Our Daily Bread welcomes food and monetary donations, as well as volunteers.

“We just appreciate this community so much,” Condley said.