U2's Bono and The Edge accept 2025 Woody Guthrie Prize

Every year, the Woody Guthrie Prize is given out to an artist or group that embodies the spirit and legacy of the Oklahoma folk singer.

Bono and The Edge visited Cain’s Ballroom on Tuesday night to accept the 2025 Woody Guthrie Prize for U2.

This was the first time since 1981 that they were back in the historic Tulsa venue.

“The last time me and The Edge were in this ballroom, we couldn’t get served,” said Bono.

In the forty years since then, the band has played benefit concerts in support of Amnesty International and Greenpeace. And its members have donated millions to different charities and organizations across the world.

The Irish rock band is known for hits like "I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For" and "Sunday Bloody Sunday."

“America is the greatest song still yet to be written. The poetry is there, but it’s still being written... don’t imagine it will continue to be extraordinary on its own, that if you fell asleep and woke up in twenty years, the world would be fairer or freer. It won’t, that’s not the way it works,” said Bono.

Past Woody Guthrie Prize recipients include Tom Morello, Bruce Springsteen and Joan Baez.

The Woody Guthrie Center is auctioning off memorabilia from past events, including a guitar signed by both Bono and The Edge. You can find all those auction items here.