New Oklahoma law makes it illegal for drivers to hold phone in school, construction zones

The new law, which goes into effect Nov. 1, aims to reduce distracted driving in high-risk areas where pedestrians and road workers are present.

Rep. Nicole Miller, R-Edmond, who authored the legislation, said she’s been working for several years to modernize Oklahoma’s distracted driving laws.

"Distracted driving is extremely, extremely dangerous," Miller said. "And it's on the rise and really becoming a very strong subset of impaired driving."

As technology has evolved, the number of ways a driver can be distracted has increased, Miller said. Cell phones, car navigation systems, smartwatches and other devices are all competing for attention.

Under the new law, drivers are prohibited from using or even holding a cell phone for any purpose in construction zones or active school zones. Violators can be fined up to $100, though offenses will not add points to a driver’s record.

The law permits hands-free or voice-operated phone use and makes exceptions for emergency calls to 911 or other crisis services.

The measure builds on Oklahoma’s existing distracted driving statutes, first established in 2015, which make it illegal for drivers to text while behind the wheel. Almost every single state has a texting ban.

Commercial and public transit drivers in Oklahoma already face additional restrictions that prohibit handheld phone use while driving.

In 2021, there were almost 8,000 crashes caused by distracted driving in the state, 44 of which were fatal, according to the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office. The majority of the crashes took place on city streets.

Miller said she hopes the new restrictions will make drivers think twice before picking up their phones.

“It's really about giving our full-time and attention to driving,” she said.