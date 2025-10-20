Google donates money for energy efficiency, tech upgrades in Stillwater Public Schools

Half a million dollars will go toward retrofitting school buildings, parking lots and athletic facilities with energy-efficient lighting. That’s expected to save the district more than $340,000 each year.

“The cost savings from the energy-efficiency upgrades will allow us to reinvest in academic programs, technology and infrastructure,” Superintendent Tyler Bridges said in a statement.

The rest of the money will go toward Chromebooks for kindergarteners and first-graders, and a computer lab for the high school’s college and career program.

In August, Google officially announced that it’s the company behind a large data center project on the north side of town. Under its agreement with the city, the tech giant will not pay property taxes . But it will pay the city more than $100 million in community betterment payments and franchise fees over the next 25 years.