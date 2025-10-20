Google donates money for energy efficiency, tech upgrades in Stillwater Public Schools
Stillwater Public Schools is getting $600,000 to spend on energy efficiency and classroom technology after a donation from its new neighbor: Google.
Half a million dollars will go toward retrofitting school buildings, parking lots and athletic facilities with energy-efficient lighting. That’s expected to save the district more than $340,000 each year.
“The cost savings from the energy-efficiency upgrades will allow us to reinvest in academic programs, technology and infrastructure,” Superintendent Tyler Bridges said in a statement.
The rest of the money will go toward Chromebooks for kindergarteners and first-graders, and a computer lab for the high school’s college and career program.
In August, Google officially announced that it’s the company behind a large data center project on the north side of town. Under its agreement with the city, the tech giant will not pay property taxes. But it will pay the city more than $100 million in community betterment payments and franchise fees over the next 25 years.
Google already has a data center in Pryor, where it’s also invested in nearby schools and nonprofits. The company plans to invest $9 billion in AI and cloud infrastructure in Oklahoma over the next two years. But questions remain about the strain data facilities could put on energy and water resources.