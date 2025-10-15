Tulsa Flyer launches daily news website, will partner with KOSU

Listen to an interview with Tulsa Flyer CEO Ziva Branstetter and KOSU News Director Robby Korth above.

Tulsa Flyer , a new nonprofit news organization, is officially launching today. The new online outlet says it will publish stories with accountability, context and care and serve as a daily guide to local news and events.

In addition to posting stories on its own website, Tulsa Flyer is publishing The Oklahoma Eagle, an award-winning, Black-owned newspaper that has been in existence for more than 100 years. Tulsa Flyer has expanded The Eagle’s staff, quadrupling its newsgathering capacity and honoring the newspaper’s important local and national legacy.

Powering the new combined newsroom is a team of more than 20 talented journalists , who will publish their stories at no cost on tulsaflyer.org and theokeagle.org , while also posting their reporting across social media channels and on multimedia platforms operated by Tulsa Flyer’s local news partners.

Tulsa Flyer and The Oklahoma Eagle will partner with local media organizations, including KOSU. Reporters will work closely with La Semana and Que Buena Tulsa to share reporting in Spanish. Other partners include The Frontier, Griffin Communications and the KOSU show Focus: Black Oklahoma.

The staff of the publications will frequently attend community events throughout Tulsa and seek input via social media and other channels. The joint newsroom is based in the city’s arts district.

Coverage will include accountability stories focused on decisions impacting people’s lives; nuanced coverage of issues like the cost of living, housing, education and health; and dispatches from Tulsa’s arts and culture scene.

At launch, Tulsa Flyer’s coverage includes a story detailing surprising suspension rates among pre-K students in Tulsa public schools programs; resource guides to help families navigate cuts in federal food benefits and an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at the popular FX series shot in Tulsa, The Lowdown.

Tulsa Flyer is also introducing the Tulsa Documenters program, which trains and pays residents to report on government meetings. Part of the award-winning nationwide effort, the program has trained more than 50 Tulsans, who are covering scores of government agencies and boards that impact daily life.

Ziva Branstetter

“The Tulsa Flyer is committed to providing Tulsans with the local news they need to be informed and engaged,” said CEO Ziva Branstetter, a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and longtime Tulsan. “Our coverage is free to read and intensely local, telling the stories of people in all our neighborhoods while holding power accountable.”

Tulsa Flyer’s collaborative nonprofit newsroom is a bright spot at a time when more than 3,300 newspapers have closed nationwide since 2005 . Tulsa has also lost a significant number of journalism jobs during that time.

Tulsa Flyer — supported by a combination of philanthropic, membership and sponsorship revenue — has raised $14 million to support its mission so far. The news organization will continue to build the vital support necessary to ensure no part of the community is left uncovered. As part of its commitment to be transparent with readers, the organization will disclose all donations of more than $5,000.

“When communities lose local news, government goes unchecked and misinformation spreads,” said Executive Editor Gary Lee. “The Tulsa Flyer will be a source of trusted daily news that will equip Tulsans with the information they need to lead fuller, more connected lives.”