Former Oklahoma senate leader sues state for negligence in traffic accident that injured son

In Jan. 2023, a Canadian County Sheriff's Deputy pulled over Treat’s son, Mason, on I-40 in Yukon over a missing license plate. As vehicles zipped by, a large pickup pulling a trailer plowed into Mason’s car, injuring him and the officer who had pulled him over. Mason suffered brain swelling and bleeding, fractured ribs, lung damage and other traumatic injuries.

Treat said Mason was driving legally with proper documentation, but hadn’t received his license plate for a newly purchased car. Treat wrote legislation to prevent stops for checking documentation by streamlining the process for obtaining a new plate. After overwhelming legislative approval, the Mason Treat Act went into effect in September of last year.

Now, Treat is suing the driver of the pickup, the company he was driving for, the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety and the Canadian County Board of Commissioners for the incident and how it was handled. He filed a lawsuit in Oklahoma County District Court on Sept. 25.

In particular, the lawsuit says state troopers who responded to the crash didn’t check on Mason Treat for about 10 minutes after they arrived.

“Dashcam audio captured Trooper(s) disregarding [Mason’s] condition, stating ‘I don't care about them,’ referring to [Mason] as well as others involved,” Treat alleged in the suit.

The suit says this delayed care contributed to Mason’s ongoing physical challenges and emotional trauma.

Jose Tomas was driving the pickup on a job for Steel and Supply Company. The lawsuit accuses both Tomas and the company for negligence, saying Tomas was driving at excessive speeds while fatigued.

The Sheriff's Deputy, Jose Mendoza, who conducted the stop, is not named as a defendant. Instead, the lawsuit accuses the Canadian County Board of Commissioners of negligence for the stop, which Treat alleges was prolonged “unnecessarily and unreasonably.”

The lawsuit also says the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol behaved negligently by not providing medical assistance to Mason promptly, despite his “obvious, life-threatening injuries.”

Finally, Treat accuses the State of Oklahoma and Canadian County of negligent training and supervision for how the traffic stop and accident response were conducted.

Treat is petitioning for at least $75,000 to cover damages and court fees.

The lawsuit comes after the state rejected a tort claim from Treat earlier this year. The Canadian County Board of Commissioners denied a claim by default when they didn’t respond to it.

None of the plaintiffs has a response on record with the Oklahoma State Courts Network.