Stillwater community comes together for Barktoberfest celebration at Stonecloud

Barktoberfest is a community-filled event including local music, vendors and a dog adoption.

Stonecloud Brewing Co. brought the Stillwater community together for a Bavarian-style celebration and also provided furry friends with new homes.

The event’s goal is to find new homes for dogs found in the Humane Society of Stillwater and gather donations for the Community Pet Food Pantry.

Matt Sullins is the General Manager for Stonecloud Stillwater Patio & Taproom.

“I hope it just serves as one more outlet for people to come and enjoy themselves while also supporting a good cause,” Sullins said. “If we can get some people to adopt a dog, that's always a win.”

Barktoberfest was filled with Oktoberfest festivity.

People dressed in lederhosen to get free beer. Good Little Eater sold an Oktoberfest-inspired spread. Local vendors such as Eros Candle Co. and Velvet Fudge Vinyl Records were at the event to support the Humane Society of Stillwater.

The Prairie Arts Center helped people decorate bandanas for furry friends at no cost. People used stamps on colorful fabric to show off their pets.

The Humane Society was not the only one that brought dogs. Barktoberfest guests brought their own furry family members to take part in the event.

Local musicians who performed at Barktoberfest include Cassie Kendrick, Code Shirley and Tequila Kim.

Melissa Tillotson is a board member for the Humane Society of Stillwater. She is also an owner and veterinarian at Perkins Road Pet Clinic.

“The pet food pantry relies solely on donations,” Tillotson said. “So we try and do fundraisers like this.”

The Community Pet Food Pantry works to gather donations for individuals in need of assistance with feeding their pets. For people wanting to donate, they can drop off bags of food at the Humane Society of Stillwater. The organization also takes monetary donations.

