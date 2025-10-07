Oklahoma DOT eyes $8 billion in improvements amid federal funding uncertainty

The Eight-Year Construction Work Plan is statewide and totals about $8 billion.

It identifies transportation infrastructure needs for Oklahomans and is updated annually for approval. The money for the plans comes from both state and federal sources.

Oklahoma Department of Transportation’s wish list includes plans for 460 bridges to be rehabilitated or replaced, 675 miles of two-lane highways with faulty shoulders and more than 2,800 lane miles for improving payment conditions.

This comes as the federal government is shut down.

At the meeting, Tim Gatz, the department’s executive director, said the state has been through this before and the shutdown will have a minimal impact on ongoing operations.

“Where it will impact us is as we get further into federal fiscal (year) ‘26, the things like the construction contract lettings that have federal participation,” Gatz said. “Without access to (a) new year's worth of appropriations, we will have to very carefully consider those future lettings as to which projects we can have on which projects we can't.”

Even if Congress passed a short-term resolution to fund the government, Gatz said it does not provide access for a full year’s worth of federal funding.

This is also the final year for the state to receive money from the National Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Gatz said Congress is working on a new bill to sustain federal funding levels, but it’s challenging because it only covers about 50 to 60% of all expenses. The rest is made up with funding Congress deposits into the trust fund under the act, he said.

“Whether or not that is a sustainable trend for the next highway bill is to be determined, I think it will be challenging,” Gatz said. “So again, that's something we're going to want (to) monitor very closely. I call that to your attention because we are trying to project our federal funding availability with some uncertainty, but we're doing the best we can.”

Gatz said another factor is wrestling with an inflationary trend. He said the Federal Highway Administration’s National Highway Construction Cost Index has increased by about 63% since 2020.