Oklahoma State University holds Poketoberfest event for students

A collaboration between the Student Union Activities Board and the German Club, Poketoberfest gives students a break from the mid-semester grind with a traditional Bavarian celebration.

But Sylvie Steinhäusler, vice president of the German Club, said the event is still an opportunity to learn.

“This is our, I think, third year being part of Oktoberfest, and it's helping… students to understand a little bit of German culture while still getting to enjoy the food and the music and some of the games that come with a normal Oktoberfest,” Steinhäusler said.

Miranda Martinez / KOSU Oklahoma State University student riding inflatable mechanical bull.

Attendees ate bratwursts, sauerkraut, cheese and pretzels provided by the Student Union Activities Board. In lieu of the beer served at a traditional Oktoberfest, students drank root beer.

But Poketoberfest is more than just food. Students competed to see who could hold water-filled steins for the longest time, clung to an inflatable mechanical bull and tried crafts like wood staining.

This year’s event also featured an appearance from OSU royalty, BB the miniature horse. BB stood picture-ready while his handlers passed out baseball cards bearing his likeness.

The German Club tried to let authenticity shine through the fun by having members wear traditional dirndls and dance to German music. Steinhäusler said the event gives the organization an opportunity to inform students about other German Club opportunities.

“Sometimes we do cultural events where we teach about German and Austrian culture,” Steinhäusler said. “Sometimes we do lectures on German history or current events in Germany. Sometimes we just get together and play German card games and board games.”

She also highlighted the club’s biweekly Stammtisch — “standing table” in German, meaning a regular meeting to chat.

Miranda Martinez / KOSU Students competing in stein holding competition.

“We do it every other week where we get together and we just all speak in German,” Steinhäusler said. “So a lot of it's also language help or language practice. We have members who have never spoken German ever in their lives and members who are totally fluent.”

But Poketoberfest isn’t just for students dedicated to learning German. By fall, students are enthralled in midterms and projects.

Autumn Turay with the Student Union Activities Board said events like Poketoberfest provide students a break in their coursework and a cost-free opportunity to hang out.

“It's just a free event and they can just come out and enjoy themselves and get away from studying all the books, classes, all the whatever stress they have in their lives,” Turay said.

The Student Union Activities Board works to hold events on campus that are at no cost to students.

