Oklahoma appeals court clears way for new trial in Karl Fontenot case

Oklahoma is one step closer to retrying a man whose murder case was once thrown out for constitutional violations at trial.

The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals ruled a 1984 confession made by Karl Allen Fontenot is admissible in court.

A special prosecutor decided to try Fontenot again in 2022 after speaking to the victim’s family. But last year, a Tulsa County judge suppressed the confession from being used because it has been found to be almost entirely false.

The appellate court’s new decision reverses that. The court’s opinion, issued Thursday, said the confession’s admissibility will have to be determined during Fontenot's new trial, after both sides have presented their evidence.

"A defendant can contest the admission of his confession based upon lack of corroborating evidence at trial, but such contest must occur after the subject evidence is properly presented. That did not happen in this case."

Attorney General Gentner Drummond, who pushed for the change, called the appellate court’s ruling a “significant victory that ensures the State can fully present its case at trial.”

Fontenot was convicted of the murder of Donna Denice Haraway, who disappeared from an Ada convenience store in 1984. Tommy Ward was also charged for her murder. Ward was sentenced to life in prison. He is now challenging his conviction in federal court.

Fontenot, now 61, has long maintained his innocence.

He was released from prison in 2019 after a federal judge in Muskogee threw out his conviction because the prosecution withheld evidence during trial. His release came months after a Netflix series, called "The Innocent Man," renewed national attention on the case.