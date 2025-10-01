Oklahoma troopers arrest more than 100 people in 3-day immigration blitz

Oklahoma Highway Patrol arrested 120 people in a three-day immigration sweep that targeted commercial truck drivers entering the state along Interstate 40, officials said Tuesday.

The operation was staged at a port of entry in Beckham County just east of the Texas border, where semi-trucks traveling eastbound are required to stop.

Troopers, working in partnership with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, screened 520 drivers over the course of a three-day blitz, according to Public Safety Commissioner Tim Tipton.

Most interactions took place during routine passes through the weigh station, but some were the result of traffic infractions, Tipton said.

Nearly one in four people stopped were arrested for being in the country illegally, he said.

“A quarter of the people that we came into contact with didn't have legal status to be here,” Tipton said.

The arrests are part of a broader deportation plan, dubbed Operation Guardian, announced by Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt earlier this year. As part of the operation, Tipton said every single Highway Patrol officer has been authorized by ICE to interrogate, arrest and detain illegal immigrants.

“Allowing [troopers] to do this cross-commissioning or credentialing process, and allowing state and local law enforcement to do it, we now have a way to take enforcement action,” Tipton said.

Tipton said undocumented immigrants hailed from more than 18 countries and all had crossed into the U.S. through the southern border.

According to Tipton, most of the 120 undocumented immigrants were taken to be processed in an ICE office in Oklahoma City, while some others were taken to Tulsa. The Oklahoma Department of Corrections assisted with transport.

"And then from there,” Tipton said, “ICE then transfers them to whatever holding facility they're going to use, whether it's in Oklahoma or Texas."

He said some people could have been brought to county jails that have contracts allowing them to operate as short-term holding facilities.

Approximately 90 people arrested were commercial truck drivers, and Tipton said their vehicles were impounded at local storage yards. Tipton said the drivers held commercial licenses issued in multiple states, including California, New York, Pennsylvania and Illinois.

Trucking companies or owners can recover the vehicles by paying towing and storage fees, Tipton said.

He said the sweep is part of a crackdown on immigration that will continue in the future.

“Now that we have an administration in place that will let us apply the law, this absolutely will be a sustained model,” Tipton said.