Voting open in Oklahoma's first ever snowplow naming contest

In late August, ODOT issued a call for snowplow name idea submissions from Oklahoma students in kindergarten through 12th grade. Now, the department’s favorite submissions are up for public vote.

Although you can see each transportation district’s name candidates above, each comes with a description on the voting website. Here are a few:

Sir Snows alot: “I like sir mix alot and I just put snow in it because it’s a snow plow.”

Ice Panda: “Because I like a show called we bare bears and there is a character named ice bear and panda so I decided Ice Panda because the truck is strong like a panda bear.”

Plowy McPlowface: “This name highlights the function of the tool.”

This is Oklahoma’s first snowplow naming contest, but other states have been holding similar contests for years. ODOT spokesperson Casey White said if it maintains enough interest, the contest may become an annual tradition.

“We may have some of the same snowplows that we name over and over again, or we may be able to expand our fleet of named snowplows in the future,” White said. “We're going to have to see what the participation looks like at the end of the contest.”

Voting lasts through Friday, and the winners will be announced Oct. 10. Right now, oksnowplows.org hosts the voting page, but on Oct. 27, it will launch as a new tracking site.

“So folks who have that favorite snow plow that they’re wanting to follow in their community, they can watch along its route,” White said.

ODOT also created an educational packet for teachers to share with their students, encouraging them to submit name ideas. The idea, White said, is to get Oklahomans more engaged with this important public service.

“We definitely want to be able to connect our communities back with the importance of winter weather, safety and everything that our crews do to keep the roads safe during snow and ice,” White said. “But also while letting the community engage with some of these big trucks and the people who do the work every day.”