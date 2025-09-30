Circus history exhibit comes to Oklahoma Territorial Museum in Guthrie

A historical look at circuses is coming to Guthrie.

“When the Circus Comes to Town” will be on display at the Oklahoma Territorial Museum from Oct. 10 through the end of the month.

“The exhibit… kind of started with a couple of pictures that we found… doing other research,” said Michael Williams, director of the Oklahoma Territorial Museum and Carnegie Library.

“And one of them was a picture of some elephants and a camel out here in the Cimarron River north of Guthrie, like two months after the Land Run of 1889. And so that kind of set us off on. Wow, that's weird,” he said. “What's going on there?”

One of the photos includes a group of townspeople watching a man on a tightrope in Guthrie. The action in the photograph takes place only a handful of miles from the Oklahoma Territorial Museum.

“You can see people kind of looking up in the distance like they're looking up at something and we're like, what are they looking at? And so we kind of zoom in on it and there's a guy doing a tight wire rope walk across one of the main streets in Guthrie, and we're like, that's incredible,” he said.

The exhibit is not limited to circuses. Williams explains that Wild West shows, such as those by Pawnee Bill, Buffalo Bill and the Miller Brothers' 101 Ranch, are included in the display. Many circus and Wild West performers of this time turned into silent film actors.

Williams points out that the exhibit opens in time for the Oklahoma Territorial Museum to host its annual Halloween carnival. The exhibit provides an exciting setting for carnival-goers to walk through and experience “History Never Dies” Halloween carnival, which will take place on Oct. 25.

“People should come to this exhibit because it's going to be fun,” said Williams. "It's going to be entertaining. It's going to be interesting. It's going to give you the ability to look at Oklahoma history from a different perspective.

“You know, it's not just the politics of the time. And, you know, the racial strife and things like that. It's just the circus, you know, just entertainment, you know, doing things just for entertainment's sake, you know? So I kind of like that.”

The opening of “When the Circus Comes to Town” includes a celebration from 7 to 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 10. Admission is no cost, and guests are welcome to enjoy refreshments provided. Life’s Lemons will be at the event, offering guests the opportunity to purchase drinks and snacks.

In true circus fashion, the celebration will hold a talent show for museum-goers to participate in, and Charlie Chaplin’s “The Circus” will be on display at the opening.