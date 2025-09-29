Stitt touts over 100 arrests of unauthorized migrants along I-40 in highway patrol, ICE operation

Stitt is pitching the operation as the latest piece of evidence that his statewide anti-immigration effort, known as Operation Guardian , is working.

The Oklahoma State Highway Patrol and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, partnered to target and arrest unauthorized migrants along Interstate 40, running west out of Oklahoma City, Stitt’s office said in a press release.

The dates of the operation and specifics related to most criminal charges that those arrested face remain unclear.

In the press release, Stitt’s office says 125 people were arrested, including several commercial truck drivers with nameless driver’s licenses issued by other so-called “sanctuary states,” like New York.

“If New York wants to hand out CDLs to illegal immigrants with ‘No Name Given,’ that’s on them. The moment they cross into Oklahoma, they answer to our laws,” Stitt said.

The news release notes that the detained individuals came from multiple countries, including India, Uzbekistan, China, Russia, Georgia, Turkey, Tajikistan, Ukraine and Mauritania.

A later Facebook post by the governor, however, says the number of people arrested is 130.

The governor’s office did not respond immediately to an inquiry about the operation, and the highway patrol declined to comment.