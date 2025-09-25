NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks about her national security podcast, Oklahoma City visit

NPR journalist and host Mary Louise Kelly recently launched a national security podcast, Sources & Methods, where she discusses the biggest national security news of the week with NPR correspondents.

KOSU + ArtDesk will be welcoming the All Things Considered co-host to Oklahoma City for a special evening on Tuesday, Nov. 4, at 7:30 p.m. at the Oklahoma City Community College Visual and Performing Arts Theater.

Don't miss this unique opportunity to hear one of public radio's most recognizable voices in Oklahoma City.

Listen above or read below as KOSU's Michael Cross visits with her about the new podcast and previews her upcoming visit to Oklahoma City on Nov. 4.

TRANSCRIPT:

MICHAEL CROSS: For KOSU, I'm Michael Cross. You know Mary Louise Kelly as the co-host of All Things Considered each weekday afternoon. Before that role, she spent a decade as NPR's national security correspondent. Her reporting has taken her around the world, tracking the CIA and other spy agencies, terrorism, wars and rising nuclear powers. And now she has a new podcast with NPR focusing on national security called Sources & Methods. She joins us now. Hi, Mary Louise.

MARY LOUISE KELLY: Hi, Michael. How are you?

CROSS: Fantastic. So tell us about Sources & Methods — what can listeners expect to hear each Thursday?

KELLY: So each Thursday, what you will hear is an episode that will be me in conversation with usually two of our correspondents on the national security beat. Now, that may be two correspondents here in Washington where I'm talking to you from, maybe one who's working the Pentagon, one who is working Capitol Hill or the State Department or the White House, and you'll hear them sorting through, 'well, you know, I just called the source in the Senate, and they told me this. How does that square with what you are hearing as you try to track events at the CIA?', for example. Other weeks you may hear me in conversation with 1 or 2 of our international correspondents because we are immensely fortunate and immensely committed at NPR to keeping a big international footprint permanent bureaus in places where a lot of other news organizations, American news organizations, have pulled back. So, for example, in one of our first episodes, it was the week after President Putin and President Trump had gone to Anchorage, Alaska, to try to figure out how do we begin to end the war in Ukraine? I was at that summit, so I had the kind of on the ground reporting in Alaska. But NPR maintains bureaus were one of the few news organizations that has all through the war in Ukraine. So we talked it through, you know, as that summit was wrapping up when we were trying to figure out where diplomacy and fighting in the war itself might go next.

We got our correspondent Charles Maynes, who is in Moscow, in our bureau there, and Greg Myre, who was in our Kyiv bureau and said, okay, how does this look from where you sit and not just the analysis? Michael, what we're really trying to do in this podcast is reporting, elevating the reporting. So, tell me what it feels like in Kyiv today. Tell me what was on the mind of the coffee barista who made you a latte this morning? Tell me how just life feels. And one of the fascinating takeaways from that particular episode was something Greg mentioned, which was that in Kyiv, a lot of days feel like normal daily life. Life goes on. People are out and about in the streets, he said. For example, you rarely see uniformed military walking around the streets of Kyiv these days, and it was so striking to me because it was on a day when the National Guard is very publicly patrolling the streets of Washington. So we kicked it around a little bit and realized there were more federal troops, visibly armed federal troops, on the streets of Washington, D.C. on the day that Greg and I were chatting than there were on the streets of Kyiv [in] a country that has been at war for three and a half years now. So little moments like that that you're getting because Greg is there. He can tell you: this is what I'm seeing, this is what I'm hearing.

CROSS: So what made now the right time to launch this podcast?

KELLY: Because I think I wake up the way many of us do, and reach for my phone or turn on my radio and think, wait, what happened overnight? What? What just unfolded in the Middle East or in Ukraine or in China or in Iran or wherever the case may be? You know, I have many years of national security reporting under my belt, and I wake up like anyone else thinking I'm trying to make sense of this. I don't understand what it means. Here is a terrifying sounding headline from some part of the world where I am not. Help me make sense of this. Like, what are the questions I need to understand why this matters. And that keeps happening. And I thought, well, we could do something about that. We have these great reporters who are out and about in the world asking these questions and out and about, you know, as I say, tracking departments here in Washington. So maybe once a week we hit pause on the daily onslaught of, you know, the fire hose of news and say, let's take this one thing, this thing that just happened in the Middle East, or this thing that just happened off the coast of Venezuela, and ask our reporters: What do you see? What do you hear? What are the questions on your mind? Let's compare notes from our reporter's notebooks and hopefully let people walk away feeling like we're all genuinely curious about this. We're all trying to figure it out. Let me benefit from their knowledge. It's like, I hope, being able to call a couple - if you had two buddies who were in interesting perches in the world and had deep history and reservoir of expertise on their particular beat, and just called them and say, tell me what it means and why I should care. That's what you're going to hear every week.

CROSS: So with all the things going on in the world - Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Middle East conflict, now a declared famine in Gaza - what do you think is bubbling under the surface that we're just not paying enough attention to?

KELLY: That's always the question, isn't it? I will tell you, I was not expecting to lead - I think it was our second podcast - with the headline that the U.S. had just launched an all out attack and obliterated what they said was a Venezuelan drug boat in the waters off of Latin America. I wasn't expecting that to be the big headline. But it was, and so we talked about it. And what was interesting, in that case, we had Tom Bowman, our Pentagon correspondent, talking about this is the chatter that I am hearing as I walk the halls of the Pentagon in terms of what it means, what may come next, how worried they should be in Caracas, because it wasn't just that one boat. It's, you know, now, multiple U.S. warships off the coast of Venezuela. So what does that look like? What was so fascinating was we were able to draw into the conversation, because another big story that was unfolding that week was a big military parade and gathering of world leaders, not including the U.S., in Beijing. So we had Anthony Kuhn, our long time China correspondent, now based in Seoul.

He was asking Tom questions, Tom Bowman questions, saying, this is what's on my mind in Asia. You know, this is how he said, I'm not, you know, obviously inside the mind of President Xi of China. But I think this might be what's on his mind and how he's thinking about it. And let me talk about fentanyl, the drug trade, how the U.S. has blamed China for fentanyl coming into the U.S. across Canadian and Mexican borders. President Trump has used that as a justification for tariffs. This was an attack on what the U.S. says is a drug boat coming in from Latin America. China has tried to increase its footprint in Latin America. Let's start putting some of these pieces together and hear how what your sources are telling you in Washington square with what my sources in Asia are telling me. And I'm sitting there, fly on the wall listening to these two bat it around and thinking, this is so interesting, and I'm learning so much. And it was fun.

CROSS: Finally, you'll be in Oklahoma City on Tuesday, November 4th for an evening of conversations. It's so cool. What can KOSU listeners expect to hear during that event?

KELLY: Well, I think we're going to be talking about how we are approaching journalism as reporters here in Washington, how we are reporting journalism in a moment that is very challenging for the media writ large and has been a difficult year for NPR specifically. I'm going to be talking about some of my reporting. I know covering the recent Trump-Putin summit in Alaska. I am headed to London next week, so I will be just back from London by the time I arrive in Oklahoma City, to cover Trump's second state visit there. And we're going to be talking about the U.S.-UK relationship. So I think pulling the curtain back on how we report, what we report, how we fact-check things, how our job continues in a moment when whatever one's politics, there's so much chaos, such a fire hose of news. How are we trying to help you sort through it? And I want to hear what's on people's minds in Oklahoma City, too. It's so helpful for me to get out in the country and hear how my fellow Americans are thinking about things, and how the big policies that are being rolled out of the White House and other parts of Washington every day are landing and impacting people's lives, because then I can bring that reporting back and it informs how I ask questions from here at headquarters.

You can also subscribe to her new national security podcast, Sources & Methods, on the NPR app or wherever you get your podcasts. Thanks so much for your time, Mary Louise.

KELLY: Thank you, Michael. This was fun.

This interview was edited lightly for time and clarity.