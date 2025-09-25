KOSU, StateImpact capture 24 awards from Oklahoma Society of Professional Journalists contest
KOSU, StateImpact Oklahoma and Focus: Black Oklahoma picked up two dozen awards from the Oklahoma Society of Professional Journalists, Professional Chapter, for stories that aired in 2024.
KOSU reporters won a wide array of awards for stories on a multitude of topics, including immigration, breaking news and health.
Agriculture & Rural Affairs Reporter Anna Pope claimed first-place prizes for Outstanding Use of Sound and Outstanding Weather Coverage.
Her awards were for her coverage of an Okmulgee Rodeo in “At America's longest-running Black rodeo, 'real cowgirls and cowboys' carry on a rich history,” and of a tornado that wreaked havoc in Sulphur. That coverage also netted her a Regional Murrow earlier this year.
State Government Reporter Lionel Ramos also took home a first-place prize for his coverage of immigration in Oklahoma, particularly related to state efforts to create a new crime known as “impermissable occupation.”
In addition, the Focus: Black Oklahoma team won the Outstanding Documentary or Special Program first-place prize.
StateImpact Oklahoma also brought home a trio of first-place prizes for Outstanding News Story, Outstanding Online Reporting and Outstanding Editing.
Health Reporter Jillian Taylor won first place for outstanding news story for “Surgery during ‘rocket attacks’: Ukrainian doctors train at OU Health to provide reconstructive care” and for outstanding online reporting for “‘I hope it makes a huge difference’: What $23 million in opioid settlement funds could mean for Oklahomans.”
Education reporter Beth Wallis won first place for outstanding editing in audio production for “Transgender Oklahomans, allies look to music for community, catharsis.”
KOSU and StateImpact reporters also won a number of second-place awards, including:
- Radio Outstanding Producer (Portfolio) — Sierra Pfeifer
- Radio Outstanding Host/Moderator/Anchor — Michael Cross
- Radio Outstanding Sports Story — Sarah Liese — “Potawatomi Fire close out undefeated season with TBL crown”
- Radio Outstanding News Story — Lionel Ramos — “Immigration bill sent to governor as Latino Oklahomans protest”
- Radio Outstanding Newscast — Michael Cross, KOSU staff — “The KOSU Daily: July 25, 2024”
- Radio Outstanding Spot News — Anna Pope — “Deadly tornadoes in Oklahoma leave thousands without power, trail of damage”
- Radio Outstanding Editing (Audio Production) — Sierra Pfeifer — “Tulsa Opera harnesses the healing power of music for memory care”
- Print Photographer of the Year — Sarah Liese — “Sarah Liese portfolio”
- Radio Outstanding Online Reporting — Beth Wallis — “Oklahoma's Education Department awarded teachers life-changing bonuses - and created a nightmare for some by demanding them back”
- Radio Outstanding Feature — Beth Wallis — “From caves to caterpillars: How Oklahoma schools are working to beat the ‘summer slide’”
- Radio Outstanding Investigative Reporting — Beth Wallis — “Offering AP courses is now required in Oklahoma, but most schools still aren't teaching them”
- Radio Outstanding Reporter (Portfolio) — Jillian Taylor — “Outstanding reporter — Jillian Taylor”
Third-place victories include:
- Radio Outstanding Discussion Program/Series or Segment — Michael Cross, Neva Hill, Ryan Kiesel — “This Week in Oklahoma Politics”
- Radio Outstanding Investigative Reporting — Brianna Bailey, Sierra Pfeifer, KOSU Radio & The Frontier — “Convicted of murder as a teenager, Wayne Thompson hopes for a second chance at freedom”
- Radio Outstanding News Story — Jillian Taylor — “‘This is going to kill us’: Oklahoma nursing homes brace for new federal staffing mandate”
Honorable mentions:
- Radio Outstanding Online Reporting — Cait Kelley — “TikTok: State Question 832 signatures turned in”
- Radio Outstanding Spot News — Graycen Wheeler — “Oklahoma City pulls water from Canton Lake to replenish parched Lake Hefner”
KOSU has won 220 awards from the Oklahoma Society of Professional Journalists, Professional Chapter, since 2011.