KOSU, StateImpact capture 24 awards from Oklahoma Society of Professional Journalists contest

KOSU | By KOSU News,
Anna PopeLionel RamosJillian TaylorBeth WallisSierra PfeiferMichael CrossSarah Liese (Twilla)Graycen WheelerNeva HillRyan KieselCait Kelley
Published September 25, 2025 at 5:15 AM CDT
KOSU reporter Anna Pope interviews a contestant at the Roy LeBlanc Invitational Rodeo in Okmulgee. She won a first place prize in the Society of Professional Journalists, Oklahoma contest for best use of sound in her coverage of the event.
Sarah Liese
/
KOSU
KOSU, StateImpact Oklahoma and Focus: Black Oklahoma picked up two dozen awards from the Oklahoma Society of Professional Journalists, Professional Chapter, for stories that aired in 2024.

KOSU reporters won a wide array of awards for stories on a multitude of topics, including immigration, breaking news and health.

Agriculture & Rural Affairs Reporter Anna Pope claimed first-place prizes for Outstanding Use of Sound and Outstanding Weather Coverage.

Her awards were for her coverage of an Okmulgee Rodeo in “At America's longest-running Black rodeo, 'real cowgirls and cowboys' carry on a rich history,” and of a tornado that wreaked havoc in Sulphur. That coverage also netted her a Regional Murrow earlier this year.

State Government Reporter Lionel Ramos also took home a first-place prize for his coverage of immigration in Oklahoma, particularly related to state efforts to create a new crime known as “impermissable occupation.”

In addition, the Focus: Black Oklahoma team won the Outstanding Documentary or Special Program first-place prize.

StateImpact Oklahoma reporter Jillian Taylor riding on the back of a cargo bike alongside a group of young bicyclists on their way to school in Edmond.
Beth Wallis
/
StateImpact Oklahoma
StateImpact Oklahoma also brought home a trio of first-place prizes for Outstanding News Story, Outstanding Online Reporting and Outstanding Editing.

Health Reporter Jillian Taylor won first place for outstanding news story for “Surgery during ‘rocket attacks’: Ukrainian doctors train at OU Health to provide reconstructive care” and for outstanding online reporting for “‘I hope it makes a huge difference’: What $23 million in opioid settlement funds could mean for Oklahomans.”

Education reporter Beth Wallis won first place for outstanding editing in audio production for “Transgender Oklahomans, allies look to music for community, catharsis.”

Longtime KOSU Morning Edition and This Week in Oklahoma Politics host Michael Cross.
Ellie Piper
/
Oklahoma State University
KOSU and StateImpact reporters also won a number of second-place awards, including:

KOSU mental health and addiction reporter Sierra Pfeifer interviews Dani Keil, who helps lead a program for Songs by Heart, a nonprofit combating memory loss through music in Tulsa.
Abigail Siatkowski
/
KOSU
Third-place victories include:

KOSU Indigenous Affairs reporter Sarah Liese interviews Kelbie Kennedy, a FEMA National Tribal Affairs Advocate and citizen of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma, in the wake of a tornado in Sulphur.
Jillian Taylor
/
StateImpact
Honorable mentions:

KOSU has won 220 awards from the Oklahoma Society of Professional Journalists, Professional Chapter, since 2011.

