KOSU, StateImpact capture 24 awards from Oklahoma Society of Professional Journalists contest

KOSU, StateImpact Oklahoma and Focus: Black Oklahoma picked up two dozen awards from the Oklahoma Society of Professional Journalists , Professional Chapter, for stories that aired in 2024.

KOSU reporters won a wide array of awards for stories on a multitude of topics, including immigration, breaking news and health.

Agriculture & Rural Affairs Reporter Anna Pope claimed first-place prizes for Outstanding Use of Sound and Outstanding Weather Coverage.

Her awards were for her coverage of an Okmulgee Rodeo in “ At America's longest-running Black rodeo, 'real cowgirls and cowboys' carry on a rich history ,” and of a tornado that wreaked havoc in Sulphur. That coverage also netted her a Regional Murrow earlier this year.

State Government Reporter Lionel Ramos also took home a first-place prize for his coverage of immigration in Oklahoma, particularly related to state efforts to create a new crime known as “ impermissable occupation .”

In addition, the Focus: Black Oklahoma team won the Outstanding Documentary or Special Program first-place prize.

Beth Wallis / StateImpact Oklahoma StateImpact Oklahoma reporter Jillian Taylor riding on the back of a cargo bike alongside a group of young bicyclists on their way to school in Edmond.

StateImpact Oklahoma also brought home a trio of first-place prizes for Outstanding News Story, Outstanding Online Reporting and Outstanding Editing.

Health Reporter Jillian Taylor won first place for outstanding news story for “ Surgery during ‘rocket attacks’: Ukrainian doctors train at OU Health to provide reconstructive care ” and for outstanding online reporting for “ ‘I hope it makes a huge difference’: What $23 million in opioid settlement funds could mean for Oklahomans .”

Education reporter Beth Wallis won first place for outstanding editing in audio production for “ Transgender Oklahomans, allies look to music for community, catharsis .”

Ellie Piper / Oklahoma State University Longtime KOSU Morning Edition and This Week in Oklahoma Politics host Michael Cross.

KOSU and StateImpact reporters also won a number of second-place awards, including:

Abigail Siatkowski / KOSU KOSU mental health and addiction reporter Sierra Pfeifer interviews Dani Keil, who helps lead a program for Songs by Heart, a nonprofit combating memory loss through music in Tulsa.

Third-place victories include:

Jillian Taylor / StateImpact KOSU Indigenous Affairs reporter Sarah Liese interviews Kelbie Kennedy, a FEMA National Tribal Affairs Advocate and citizen of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma, in the wake of a tornado in Sulphur.

Honorable mentions:

KOSU has won 220 awards from the Oklahoma Society of Professional Journalists, Professional Chapter, since 2011.