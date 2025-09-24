Oklahoma Turnpike Authority announces change to project that runs through Norman

The part of the Turnpike in question runs from Indian Hills Road to Highway 9 through east Norman. The new route runs a couple of miles west of the previously planned path after the federal Bureau of Reclamation determined it was too close to Lake Thunderbird.

OTA Executive Director Joe Echelle said the project is necessary to reduce accidents and congestion as the south metro continues to grow.

"Aside from I-35, there are no existing roadways today that can support the amount of traffic expected in the area in the next two decades, 40 years, or even beyond," Echelle said.

The OTA says the new route will impact about 75 property owners. That's similar to the number of people in the original plan, and will certainly not quell the outrage from homeowners in the area and many in the public who are concerned about the environmental impact of the overall project.

Local lawmakers are united against it, with Norman state Democratic Representatives releasing a joint statement calling the latest announcement "just another opportunity for OTA to bully and traumatize the public."

The South Extension Turnpike is expected to be completed in 2032.