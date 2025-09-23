Oklahoma State University art professor wants to take viewers across borders with museum exhibit

A Stillwater art museum exhibit showcases the struggles of immigration and crossing borders.

“I really started thinking about the, the kind of very real power of borders and as sites of conflict, as sites of refuge, as sites of you know, identity, but also the ephemerality of borders, the kind of fleeting nature of them, how they can just get changed at kind of a humanity's whim,” said Karen Greenwalt, an assistant professor of art history at Oklahoma State University.

The Oklahoma State University Museum of Art’s “Step Across This Line” exhibit is open through Nov. 8.

Greenwalt said she was picked to curate an exhibit for the museum last year.

“They originally asked me about this in November, December 2024,” Greenwalt said. “I started kind of thinking about works around that time, thinking about ideas. But I, I feel like I really started exploring artworks and kind of homing in on what I wanted to say in spring.”

Greenwalt chose different types of media to showcase the works. Artists from around the world are featured in print, digital media and photographs. One of the most notable works presented is Dorothea Lange’s Migrant Mother.

The exhibit includes a listening area where museum-goers can sit, hear a playlist and view a drive through Texas roads. Greenwalt wanted to emulate the peace of crossing certain borders that people take for granted.

“I do think moving image has a way to kind of captivate people and force them to kind of sit with something longer than perhaps a kind of glance at an image or an object, and then can encourage them to kind of reflect on both for a longer period of time,” Greenwalt said.

She hopes people take time to reflect on borders and what they mean for the movement of people.

“I hope that this exhibition encourages people to reflect on histories of movement and to realize that we as humanity… we are all a part of migration and movement in our histories, sometimes by choice, sometimes by force or violence. But it is a legacy that draws us together,” Greenwalt said.

Oklahoma has a well-known history of migration. This history goes hand-in-hand with Greenwalt’s exhibit, displaying the message that crossing borders can be difficult.

Another goal of the exhibit is to call attention to Oklahoma’s art scene. Often overlooked as a place for artistry, Greenwalt said she wants to bring in more pieces for people to see and enjoy.

“If you come to the exhibition, it's my hope that you can just engage with the works and start to kind of uncover a narrative about borders and movement,” Greenwalt said.

“Step Across this Line” will be showcased in the OSU Museum of Art through Nov. 8.

KOSU is licensed to Oklahoma State University, which is also a financial supporter, but we report on them just as we do any newsmaker.