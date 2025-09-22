Piedmont gets $2 million for right-sizing its water infrastructure

Lawmakers approved the funds earlier this year from the state’s Progressing Rural Economic Prosperity (PREP) fund.

Sen. Kristen Thompson, R-Edmond, said the money is sorely needed to provide consistent drinking water to one of the fastest growing populations in the state.

“We've got folks out there about once a month — maybe twice a month — just due to lack of volume of water, they don't actually have running water inside their homes,” Thompson said. “Which is crazy to think of in 2025, in a wonderful community that's 20 minutes from downtown Oklahoma City.”

The PREP grant, along with a nearly $900,000 low-interest loan from the Water Resources Board, will finance nearly 2 miles of new waterline.

Thompson said Piedmont is also working on a new water tower, a booster station and a secondary connection to link up with OKC’s water system.

“The infrastructure is so outdated that they're trying to address those immediate needs now," Thompson said. “But the growth is happening just exponentially out there, and so they are planning for the future.”