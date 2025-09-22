Oklahoma tiger trainer killed at big cat preserve he operated

A Southeast Oklahoma man died after a tiger incident at a big cat preserve where he worked on Saturday.

Ryan Easley cared for the big cats at the Growler Pines Tiger Preserve in Choctaw County. A statement from the preserve confirmed Easley died after an “accident involving a tiger under his care.” The statement said he was a conservation advocate, dedicated to the animals’ protection.

“This tragedy is a painful reminder of both the beauty and unpredictability of the natural world,” according to the statement. “Ryan understood those risks- not out of recklessness but out of love.”

All tours and encounters will be canceled until further notice. Officials from the preserve and the Choctaw County Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Officials for the advocacy groups Animal Wellness Action and the Center for a Humane Economy expressed condolences to his family and concerns after his death. Easley’s connected business, ShowMe Tigers, was a traveling show featuring tigers trained to perform tricks, according to a press release from the animal welfare groups.

Wayne Pacelle, president of the organizations, said in a statement that this is a business where there are no good outcomes for people and the animals involved.

“When it’s your business to interact daily with the most powerful big cats in the world, the probabilities are just not in your favor over time,” Pacelle said in a statement. “Tigers are powerful, unhappy with the poor treatment they endure, and frustrated with living environments ill-suited to their natures. If they can kill a water buffalo, they can make an instinctive strike against a person and produce a mortality event in a flash.”

After Easley's death, news outlets reported Easley was associated with Joseph Maldonado, also known as Joe Exotic. In a social media post , Maldonado expressed his condolences and wrote he had known Easley for many years.

Maldonado said Easley built a large compound on the back of his zoo for his tigers during the winter about 15 years ago.

“No matter if you agree with the way another operates his business, a loss is always something no one wants to see happen,” Maldonado wrote. ”So with all my respect as a human R.I.P Ryan Easley. You died doing what you loved.”