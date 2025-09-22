Former state representative, 'Your Vote Counts' panelist Richard Morrissette dies at 69

Morrissette was born in Rochester, New Hampshire. He graduated from the University of New Hampshire in 1979, majoring in Economics and Political Science, and then earned a law degree from the University of Tulsa in 1984.

Following law school, Morrissette worked as a staff member in the Oklahoma Senate as a public defender in Western Oklahoma for the nonprofit, pro bono law firm Legal Aid.

As a member of the legislature representing Oklahoma's 92nd House District from 2004 to 2016, Morrissette served on several committees and joint committees during his term in office. Those include positions on the high-profile House and Joint Committees on Appropriations and Budget and the House Human Services and Judiciary and Civil Procedure committees.

Morrissette’s time in office was followed by a more than 500-episode run on the Tulsa television KOTV Channel 6 “Your Vote Counts” segment as a political analyst and commentator.

He was a member of several community organizations in Oklahoma City, including the Lions Club, South Oklahoma City Chamber of Commerce and Rotary Club and the YMCA.

House Democratic Leader Cyndi Munson released a statement remembering Morrissette on Monday morning.

“He focused his work on improving the lives of Oklahomans and supporting the futures of all those he served,” Munson said. “He was a hardworking public servant, who I admired and was lucky to serve with. He will be fondly remembered. Well done, my friend, may you rest in peace.”

No public service has been announced.