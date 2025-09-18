Gov. Stitt announces end of encampment sweeps in Tulsa

Gov. Kevin Stitt announced the end of his efforts to forcibly clear encampment sites in Tulsa on Wednesday afternoon.

Stitt said the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, which he tasked with completing the work, finished its job, clearing 64 sites in 14 days. He reports 1,976,705 pounds of material were removed from state-owned property in the process.

The rapid enforcement measure, called Operation SAFE, came as a surprise to homelessness service providers who said there was no available shelter space for people being displaced by the sweeps.

“This is not about solving homelessness,” Stitt said in an interview with The Frontier earlier this week. “This is about enforcing the law and making sure you’re setting the culture to allow people to go get the help that they need and make sure that they’re not breaking the law.”

Lt. Mark Southall, a spokesperson for the state highway patrol, said no one was arrested and one person was connected to services while encampments were being cleared. Everyone else chose to vacate state land.

Southall said troopers completed the encampment sweeps to prevent accidents between vehicles and people experiencing homelessness from occurring on state roadways.

Stitt said he launched Operation SAFE after speaking with business leaders who are dissatisfied with homelessness in Tulsa. He said “homeless people on every corner” have turned the city into a “disaster.”

“Now, it is up to Mayor Nichols and Tulsa officials to ensure state and local laws are enforced and camps are not reestablished," Stitt said in a press release about the operation’s end.

Mayor Monroe Nichols has criticized Stitt’s efforts, which began shortly after he announced Safe Move Tulsa, a rehousing initiative supported by a $6 million allocation from the Tulsa City Council. The plan offers tailored housing support for around 300 people, including mental health care, addiction and rental assistance services.