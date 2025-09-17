KOSU names Andy Moore political commentator for 'This Week in Oklahoma Politics'

KOSU has named Andy Moore as a new political commentator for the weekly radio segment and podcast This Week in Oklahoma Politics .

Moore will join Republican political consultant Neva Hill, a political commentator for KOSU since 1998, and host Michael Cross on the program.

"This Week in Oklahoma Politics plays an important role in keeping Oklahomans up-to-date on the most important political news with useful context and commentary," Moore said. "As a longtime listener myself, it’s an honor to join Michael and Neva as we continue the legacy."

Moore has been one of several guest commentators on the program since the death of longtime KOSU political commentator Ryan Kiesel in January 2025.

"KOSU believes we all need a space for healthy and respectful political dialogue. Listeners have gravitated to This Week in Oklahoma Politics for decades because of that," KOSU Director of Content Ryan LaCroix said. "Andy and Neva not only excel in that, but also in providing insight and nuance where it’s needed."

Moore began his career as a licensed professional counselor, helping individuals and families meet the challenges of everyday life. His early professional experiences in mental health and public health shaped his passion for common-sense public policy and electoral systems that are fair and representative.

In 2016, Moore founded a nonprofit advocacy group, Let’s Fix This , as a way to encourage civic engagement and promote good governance in Oklahoma. A few years later, he led a statewide ballot initiative campaign to end gerrymandering by creating an independent redistricting commission in Oklahoma. Moore is also the executive director of the National Association of Nonpartisan Reformers, a broad group of organizations and supporters of pro-voter democracy reform throughout the country.

Previously, Moore served as Executive Director for Freedom of Information Oklahoma and is an Entrepreneur-in-Residence at the Tom Love Center for Entrepreneurship at the University of Oklahoma Price College of Business. In 2017, he was recognized as “Public Citizen of the Year” by the League of Women Voters of Oklahoma.